What to Watch: Evil, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, In the Dark

It's another exciting week of off-season entertainment!

Fans say goodbye to Liz Keen on The Blacklist, and Good Girls returns to NBC.

Innocent Season 2 (an anthology series, so you don't need to see the first season) debuts on Sundance Now, Evil and RuPaul's Drag Race return to Paramount+, and In the Dark premieres on The CW.

Saturday, June 19

8/7c Secrets of a Marine's Wife (Lifetime)

Summer of Secrets continues with another ripped from the headlines tale that will have you riveted.

Spinning Out's Evan Roderick stars as U. S. Marine Corporal Jon Corwin, who was married to 19-year-old Erin Corwin (Sadie Calvano), an expectant mother harboring a secret who suddenly went missing.

Her disappearance and eventual death shook a Marine base as the race to determine who killed her and why they took off, the first suspect being her husband and later a friend of whom she had an affair.

It's a hell of a story, tragically real too, and you won't want to miss it.

Sunday, June 20

Evil (Paramount+)

It's back!! Yes, it's on a new home, but the show that had you transfixed returns the same as ever.

Evil Season 2 picks up in the immediate aftermath of the Evil Season 1 finale, so it's a good idea to rewatch that episode. I failed, and it hurt!

And for the first time, a previously filmed "damn" is dubbed over with an F-bomb. Oooh. Exciting. And I'm covering it, so I hope you watch it!

8/7c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

After learning terrible news about Sara, the Legends make a last-ditch effort to save their captain.

They travel back to the night Sara was abducted, hoping to save her before the aliens can get to her. But will they just end up messing up the timeline?

In the present, Sara enlists the help of Mick and Gary to defeat Bishop.

9/8c Good Witch (Hallmark)

Cassie, Abigail, and Joy encounter something strange at the wishing well, which leads to very curious things.

Sam gets a visit from his high school pal, who is a celebrated recording artist. His visit is perfect timing for a church fundraiser!

And Donovan still has a lot to learn about Abigail, most importantly, that she doesn't back down lightly!

9/8c Batwoman (The CW)

Well, OF COURSE Tavaroff's signing up with the False Face Society. *insert eye-roll emoji* What a putz.

Not sure how to feel about Ryan just handing off the Batwoman cowl like that. Will it even fit after her alterations? Aw, Sophie. How sweet! Maybe she and Kate 2.0 ride off together? Hmmm...

Excited to see how they wrap up the season? Join the club! Only one more episode after this one!

Monday, June 21

8/7c Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns (FOX)

Can the Blue Team EVER bounce back after Chickengate and a series of failures and losses? Well, we're about to find out.

The chefs have to make brunch for 60 employees at Ceasar's Palace fresh off the hectic night shift from hell. Meanwhile, a chef takes the fall when the punishment pass is used, and it earns them the respect of both times, and another dinner service causes some chefs to crack under pressure.

If you can't take the heat and all of that...

8/7c All American (CW)

When Billy forces Spencer and Frausto to get on the same page, the night takes an interesting turn when they run into Jordan and Asher.

Olivia is excited to hang out with Layla for some much-needed bonding, but the night doesn't go as Olivia had planned.

Laura needs some work advice and turns to Grace for some insight, but they both get more than they bargained for.

Meanwhile, Billy finds himself in an unusual situation as he takes a walk down memory lane.

9/8c The Republic of Sarah (CW)

Sarah is faced with her first major challenge as a leader when Greylock's power is shut off. Negotiating with utility companies doesn't go as planned, so Sarah proposes a controversial new idea that involves inviting Danny and Lydon Industries back to town.

After a pep talk from AJ, Sarah knows she must make some tough decisions, which causes problems for Grover and Corinne.

Meanwhile, Bella pushes boundaries with her dad when it comes to spending time with Tyler and Sarah, which leaves Maya wondering if she misjudged Bella.

10/9c I'll Be Gone in the Dark Special Episode

The HBO series I'll Be Gone in the Dark followed Michelle McNamara's book about her investigation into the Golden State Killer (a phrase she coined).

It also detailed how her interest soon became an obsession, her life's passion. Michelle died before her book was finished and released, so she never got to see the man she sought get justice.

The special follows his sentencing and the closure her work brought to survivors and dives into the murder that sparked her interest, which is still unsolved.

Tuesday, June 22

8/7c The Flash (The CW)

Ultraviolet returns to Central City, and Allegra believes that she can reason with her cousin.

But pulling Ultraviolet over to the good side won't be an easy task. Allegra will have to enlist Team Flash's help, without Barry, to do so.

Meanwhile, Joe continues his investigation into Kristen Kramer.

9/8c Superman & Lois (The CW)

Are you ready to take a trip to the past?

Clark uncovers more about Morgan Edge, leading to a startling revelation for our favorite superhero!

We get to see characters from the past, like Martha Kent. We were robbed of time with her when the series killed her off in the opener.

Are you excited?

Wednesday, June 23

8/7c Masterchef Legends (FOX)

Chef Morimoto will guest star on this installment of Masterchef Legends as the competition is finally underway!

We can finally get to see the collection of aspiring chefs the judges chose, and they get put to the test competing against each other. Their first challenge will have something to do with monkfish.

But who will go home first? Tune in to find out!

10/9c The Blacklist (NBC)

Liz has gotten many of the answers she sought from Reddington, but she got shot for her troubles.

But she still doesn't know who exactly Red is and where her mother has been hiding all these years. Could the answers be one and the same?

Tune in for Megan Boone's final episode.

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

In the Dark is back with a season premiere that jumps right back into the thick of it.

Murphy and the gang face their biggest challenges, yet after Josh learns the truth, they have to figure out where they go from here and how they protect themselves. It's a must-see premiere that you DO NOT want to miss!

Check out the promo below!

Thursday, June 24

Innocent (Sundance Now)

When 15-year-old Matty Taylor was found dead in a pretty Cumbrian town, rumors of a sexual affair with his teacher led the police to Sally Wright (Katherine Kelly).

Five years later, after new evidence emerges, Sally is released from prison and works to rebuild her life and win back her ex-husband (Jamie Bamber).

But DI Michael Braithwaite (Shaun Dooley) reopens the investigation, unearthing buried secrets and hostilities that threaten to destroy more lives in the shattered community.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 (Paramount+)

The queens are back and ready to slay the competition!

A crop of past fierce, fabulous, and fantastic Drag Race contestants return to the Werk Room for their chance at claiming a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

The challenges will be tough, the shade will be thrown, and no one will be safe from the dreaded elimination lipsticks.

Who will be the first unlucky queen to get the chop?

An Unquiet Grave (Shudder)

A year after losing his wife in a car crash, Jamie (Jacob A. Ware) convinces her sister, Ava (Christine Nyland), to return with him to the accident site and help him perform a strange ritual.

But as the night wears on, it becomes clear that he has darker intentions.

An Unquiet Grave explores grief and the harm we cause when we don’t take responsibility for our own healing.

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

Now that Hope knows she needs to become a full-blown Tribrid to take down Malivore, the teenager goes on a scary mission to get answers.

Unfortunately, she comes into contact with Landon and Cleo, and it’s a painful interaction.

Meanwhile, Clarke is back and determined to even the odds on the explosive season finale.

9/8c Good Girls (NBC)

Our favorite bubble show, Good Girls, is back with a two-hour installment to kick off the final stretch of the season!

The ladies are back in business, but when Rio and Dean come face to face, Beth finds herself in an uncomfortable position. Meanwhile, Annie struggles with her new living arrangement, and Stan becomes an unexpected fourth member of the team.

With only six episodes left, you're not going to want to miss a second of the summer premiere!

10/9c Clarice (CBS)

In the season finale, on the heels of ViCAP uncovering Alastor's secrets, Clarice is imprisoned in an animal testing facility where she finds trafficked women being held captive.

ViCAP and Ardelia team up to locate Clarice as she attempts to break from her captors in a race to rescue the other women.

Even more importantly, can Clarice the series still be saved?

Friday, June 25

Wolfgang (Disney+)

Wolfgang Puck is one of the most celebrated celebrity chefs in the world.

Now he gets the documentary treatment.

Be sure to tune in to learn more about the man behind the success as the film shares details of his incredible journey.

