What to Watch: Vicious Fun, The Tomorrow War, Fear Street Part 1 1984

Movies, movies, and more movies!

That's the reality of our summer viewing, and this week doesn't disappoint.

Vicious Fun lives up to its name on Shudder and comes highly recommended. We bet Fear Street Part 1: 1984 will, too!

Saturday, June 26

9/8c Sand Dollar Cove (Hallmark)

Stamford developer Elli works on acquiring beachfront property in Sand Dollar Cove, a quaint Connecticut beach town.

But she falls for the town's charm and property owner in the process.

Starring Chad Michael Murray, Aly Michalka, and Clare Bowen.

Sunday, June 27

7/6c A Discovery of Witches (AMC)

The second season of the thrilling romantic drama premieres on AMC after premiering on AMC+, Sundance Now, and Shudder earlier this year.

The second season finds Matthew and Diana time walking in 1590 as Peter Knox and Gerbert close in on them.

It's a stunning season with many significant developments, and we'll be rerunning our reviews so that you can follow along!

8/7c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Now that the gang is all back together, the Legends get to work to find the rest of the aliens that were released into the timeline.

They find themselves in the old West where they run into a familiar face.

Meanwhile, Sara finally reveals her secret to Ava.

9/8c Good Witch (Hallmark)

Sam and Cassie spend a weekend at the Radford home caring for his ailing sister, Joanne, conjuring up memories for Sam.

Abigail discovers she's in competition with Flower Universe at the Middleton Bridal Expo.

And Joy and sends flowers to Zoey after their date, anxiously awaiting her reply.

9/8c Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (CNN)

Fresh off of its critically-acclaimed premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Festival, LADY BOSS: The Jackie Collins Story, directed by Laura Fairrie premieres for television on CNN.

More than half a billion copies of Collins’ 32 novels have sold in more than 40 countries; eight of her books were produced as popular movies.

Her novels including Chances (1981), Hollywood Wives (1983), and The Santangelos (2015) continue to delight readers around the world, creating community among her fans, and generating debate among others over her self-styled brand of feminism.

9/8c Batwoman (The CW)

It's been an unprecedented year for the world in general and the world of television. In Batwoman's Gotham, replacing the titular character has been an adventure in itself.

Join Team Batwoman for a season finale that promises to be epically insane.

With the arsenal from the Rogue's Gallery in the hands of Black Mask and anti-Batwoman, Circe/Kate, it'll take everything Ryan, Mary, and Sophie (and Alice?!?) can dream up to save the city from utter destruction.

Oh, and HEL-LO BATWING (aka Luke) !!!

Monday, June 28

Relentless (Discovery+)

When 21-year-old Christina Whittaker disappeared in the small town of Hannibal, MO, a frantic search immediately ensued. Eight months later, filmmaker Christina Fontana met Whittaker’s mother when filming a documentary about the families of missing persons.

Little did Fontana know, this one case would lead her down a dark path full of conspiracies, betrayals, suicide and murder.

Using more than 400 hours of footage from field investigations and video diaries filmed over 11 years, this documentary follows not only a complex search for a missing person, but the journey of a filmmaker who becomes dangerously ensnared by the story she’s documenting.

Tuesday, June 29

Vicious Fun (Shudder)

Shudder keeps churning out the vicious fun this summer!

Joel, a caustic 1980’s film critic for a national horror magazine, finds himself unwittingly trapped in a self-help group for serial killers.

With no other choice, Joel attempts to blend in with his homicidal surroundings or risk becoming the next victim.

Directed by Cody Calahan. Starring Evan Marsh, Amber Goldfarb, Ari Millen, Julian Richings, Robert Maillet, Sean Baek, David Koechner, Alexa Rose Steele, Mark Gibson, Kristopher Bowman and John Fray.

8/7c The Flash (The CW)

We are finally getting to the actual story, everyone!

Godspeed, or should we say Godspeeds, return to Central City, forcing Barry and Iris to put their babymaking on hold.

Meanwhile, Chillblaine tries to prove to Frost that he is a changed man.

Wednesday, June 30

9/8c Below Deck: Mediterranean (Bravo)

Below Deck: Mediterranean is back with a slew of changes, but will it be able to make up for the bizarre fifth season?

We hope so!

Complete with a mix of old and new cast members, as well as some of the biggest charters to date, it should be filled with the show’s signature drama.

Will it be the most re-deck-ulous season yet as the viral promos have promised?

Thursday, July 1

No Sudden Move (HBO Max)

An all-star cast. A not-so-perfect heist.

A new crime thriller from Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh.

Set in 1954 Detroit, No Sudden Move features an ensemble cast, including Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Kieran Culkin, and Brendan Fraser; with Ray Liotta.

10/9c Good Girls (NBC)

We are devastated about the end of the Good Girls, but there are still 4 more episodes to enjoy before we bid the series adieu.

During this hour, Stan finds an unlikely ally in Dean of all people, while the ladies run into some difficulties at the strip club.

As usual, Rio is looming around causing trouble, and we'll see more of his cousin/brother Nick, who we have a sneaky feeling is up to no good.

Friday, July 2

Fear Street Part One: 1994 (Netflix)

Wanna hear a killer story?

In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets.

Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.

Watch the Fear Street Trilogy only on Netflix this July.

Fear Street Part One: 1994 - July 2

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 - July 9

Fear Street Part Three: 1666 - July 16

The Tomorrow War (Amazon Prime)

The world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrives from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.

The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight.

Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt).

Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Trying (Apple TV+)

The heartwarming second season of Trying concludes with one of the most perfect finales.

The series has proven to have legs in its second season, and I’m happy to say the final episode sets up the third season very well.

Check it out if you’re needing cheered up because it really is one of the best shows on the air right now.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.