9-1-1: Chilling Season 5 Teaser Confirms Latest Disaster

9-1-1 is well-known for beginning its seasons with a bang, but 9-1-1 Season 5 will begin with a lot of darkness.

FOX has dropped the first official teaser, and it confirms Los Angeles will be faced with literal darkness thanks to a city-wide blackout.

While the clip doesn't offer new scenes, it does give us our first look at a city plunged into darkness thanks to what looks to be an explosion.

While a blackout might seem low-key in comparison to tsunamis and landslides, we need to think about the severe ramifications for everyone in the city.

The emergency services are already stretched to the limit, and throwing a blackout into the mix will only complicate things further.

Our characters will need to adapt to a new way of doing their jobs due to the nature of what is playing out, leaving us with a lot of drama to unpack.

Then again, 9-1-1 Season 4 wrapped with a lot of drama, including Eddie barely pulling through after the attempt on his life.

We also had Bobby and Athena trying to save their relationship after it was tested too many times.

Then there was Maddie's stunning admission that she's been in a dark place.

There's a lot at stake as we head into the new season, it seems, but will any of these characters find happiness?

The cast of 9-1-1 includes Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, and Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han.

The cast is rounded out by Rockmond Dunbar as Michael Grant, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley Kendall, Ryan Guzman as Edmundo “Eddie” Díaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, and John Harlan Kim as Albert Han.

FOX is going back to one 9-1-1 universe series on the air at the one time in the fall, with Lone Star being held for midseason.

Check out the chilling first teaser below and hit the comments below with your thoughts on it!

Will you be watching the new season?

Remember, you can watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.