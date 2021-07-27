American Horror Story: Double Feature Poster Zeroes in on Aliens and Mermaids

It's been a long road to the screen, but American Horror Story: Double Feature is just a month away.

To celebrate, Ryan Murphy has dropped the key art for the upcoming season, and it looks out of this world -- quite literally.

It shows off what looks like two very distinct stories, which makes sense when you consider the Double Feature of it all.

"Taking you under 8/25, next day on #FXonHulu. #AHSDoubleFeature," Murphy captioned the photo he shared on his social media channels Tuesday.

We already know we'll have one story by the sand and another by the sea.

It looks like we're getting aliens during the first half of the season, which will be a different direction for the franchise.

The location of that first story is still up in the air, but the poster would certainly suggest we're headed to somewhere like Roswell.

But this franchise has been known to subvert expectations, so it's very possible we could be headed somewhere else entirely.

What if the franchise took us to Mars? It would be so freaking cool, right?

The mermaid/ sea creature in the bottom half of the poster fits in with the by-the-sea portion we're supposed to be headed to.

Does this mean we're taking place in the sea in some mysterious city? We have no idea, but at least we can spookulate. Heh.

We know that American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 1 will be titled "Cape Fear," so that's something.

A recent trailer from FX (below) about upcoming shows gave us our first glimpse at the series by way of a string of returning cast members.

The cast of AHS 10 includes newcomers Kaia Gerber and Macaulay Culkin, as well as returning favorites Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

