Big Brother 23: Meet the Houseguests!

Big Brother Season 23 is less than a week away, and CBS on Thursday unveiled the 16 houseguests competing for the $500,000 cash prize.

The new season will feature Big Brother Beach Club theme and the houseguests will move in during the live 90-minute premiere event Wednesday, July 7 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This season’s cast includes a Flight Attendant, Make-Up Artist, Start-up Founder, Farmer, Kindergarten Teacher, Forensic Scientist, and an Attorney, among others.

This all-new group is in for a high-stakes summer full of Big Risks and Big Rewards, where one wrong gamble could cost them everything.

By the end of the premiere episode, for the first time in BIG BROTHER history, the Houseguests will be presented with a double-or-nothing offer that may be too good to refuse.

The reality hit will again have three weekly episodes.

Beginning Sunday, July 11, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (8:00-9:01 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

Check out the full cast below.

Name: Alyssa Lopez

Age: 24 (will turn 25 on 7/17/21)

Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.

Current City: Sarasota, Fla.

Occupation: Swimwear Designer

Name: Azah Awasum (pronounced AH-suh oh-WAH-sum)

Age: 30

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Current City: Baltimore, Md.

Occupation: Director of Sales Operations

Name: Brent Champagne

Age: 28

Hometown: Cranston, R.I.

Current City: Cranston, R.I.

Occupation: Flight Attendant

Name: Britini D’Angelo (pronounced BRIT-knee)

Age: 24

Hometown: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Current City: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Occupation: Kindergarten Teacher

Name: Christian Birkenberger

Age: 23

Current City: Harwinton, Conn.

Occupation: General Contractor Assistant

Name: Christie Valdiserri (pronounced val-dah-SER-ee)

Age: 27

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: North Hollywood, Calif.

Occupation: Professional Dancer

Name: Derek Frazier

Age: 29

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Safety Officer

Name: Derek Xiao (pronounced SH-ow)

Age: 24

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Start-Up Founder

Name: Brandon “Frenchie” French

Age: 34

Hometown: Camden, Tenn.

Current City: Clarksville, Tenn.

Occupation: Farmer ­­­

Name: Hannah Chaddha (pronounced CHA-duh)

Age: 21

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Graduate Student

Name: Kyland Young

Age: 29 (will turn 30 on 7/13/21)

Hometown: San Bernardino County, Calif.

Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Account Executive

Name: Sarah Steagall (pronounced STEE-gull)

Age: 27 (will turn 28 on 8/9/21)

Hometown: Boiling Springs, SC

Current City: Ft. Myers, Fla.

Occupation: Forensic Scientist

Name: Tiffany Mitchell Age: 40 (will turn 41 on 8/5/21)

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Current City: Detroit, Mich.

Occupation: Phlebotomist

Name: Travis Long

Age: 22

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Current City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Tech Sales Consultant

Name: Whitney Williams

Age: 30

Hometown: Portland, Ore.

Current City: Portland, Ore.

Occupation; Make-Up Artist

Name: Xavier Prather (pronounced PRAY-thur)

Age: 27

Hometown: Kalamazoo, Mich.

Current City: Milwaukee, Wis.

Occupation: Attorney

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.