Bob Odenkirk Sheds Light on Medical Emergency, Says He's Going to Be Okay

Bob Odenkirk is on the mend.

The Better Call Saul star took to social media Friday in his first public comments since being hospitalized after collapsing on the set of the AMC drama.

“Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you,” the actor tweeted on Friday.

“To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

“I had a small heart attack," he revealed.

"But I’m going to be [OK] thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and [Sony’s] support and help throughout this has been next-level."

"I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Odenkirk was filming on the Albuquerque, New Mexico set of Better Call Saul on Tuesday when he collapsed and was immediately surrounded by crew members, who called an ambulance, TMZ reported earlier this week.

The star was rushed to the hospital, and with no update on his condition, his fans and co-stars lit up social media with well-wishes.

"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul," Cranton shared on social media on Wednesday.

"He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet," the post continued.

"Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” Odenkirk’s said earlier this week.

“He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side."

"The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

AMC released a statement as well:

Bob is someone we have known and been lucky enough to work with for a long time. The immediate outpouring of affection and concern from fans around the world is a clear reflection of his immense talents and ability to both move and entertain people.

Like everyone else, we are so grateful to know he is in stable condition and receiving excellent care. We are holding him close in our thoughts and wishing for a fast and full recovery.

