Brand New Cherry Flavor: Netflix Drops Full Trailer for Limited Series

Brand New Cherry Flavor looks like one of the wildest shows of the year -- and that's a good thing.

Netflix on Friday dropped the full-length trailer.

I'm still trying to wrap my head around what went down because of how out there it was, but it looks exciting.

"Lisa Nova (Rosa Salazar) comes to LA dead set on directing her first movie," reads the logline.

"But when she trusts the wrong person and gets stabbed in the back, everything goes sideways, and a dream project turns into a nightmare," it continues.

"This particular nightmare has zombies, hit men, supernatural kittens, and a mysterious tattoo artist who likes to put curses on people."

"And Lisa’s going to have to figure out some secrets from her own past in order to get out alive."

Sounds like a nightmare, right?

Brand New Cherry Flavor arrives on Netflix on Friday, August 13th.

The cast includes Rosa Salazar, Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, Jeff Ward, and Manny Jacinto.

The limited series consists of eight episodes, and the beauty of a limited series is that we are promised a complete story.

Nick Antosca (The Act, Channel Zero) and Lenore Zion (Billions, Channel Zero) serve as executive producers, showrunners and writers on the series.

The series joins a packed August roster at Netflix, which includes Hit & Run, Navarasa, Shaman King, The Kissing Booth 3, The Kingdom, The Defeated, The Chair, Clickbait, and Family Reunion.

Like I said, a packed month is in the cards for Netflix in August.

The streamer has a lot of content in these dire summer months, right.

Check out the trailer below.

Will you be watching the series when it debuts?

Do you prefer limited series as opposed to ongoing series, or are you indifferent?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.