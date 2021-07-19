Charmed Stunner: Madeleine Mantock Exits After 3 Seasons!

Is history repeating itself with the latest iteration of Charmed?

Per TV Line, Madeleine Mantock is bowing out of the CW reboot after three seasons in the role of Macy.

“Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” the actress explained in a statement to TV Line.

“I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave."

"Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.”

“We can’t thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed,” showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro told the outlet of the decision.

“We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on."

"This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart."

"We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy…one way or another!”

The decision is a true shocker, especially when you consider that the show is built upon the power of three.

The CW's iteration of the series has managed to put the sisters to the forefront, examining their differing dynamics, so it will be tough to see that changed on Charmed Season 4.

Thankfully, it sounds like Mantock is parting ways with the show amicably, leaving the possibility for her to return down the road.

Shannen Doherty departed the original Charmed after three seasons, with her character being killed off.

It's unclear whether an exit plot for Macy will play out on Charmed Season 3 Episode 18, airing Friday.

Her exit could have come too late in the game to draft a conclusion.

This could also mean that a new witch will arrive on the scene. Rose McGowan stepped in to play a new sister on the original after Doherty's departure.

A lot is up in the air, and given that Charmed Season 3 has been the tightest season to date, it puts the series on rocky ground moving forward.

Charmed Season 4 is official and set to return in early 2022, so all we can do is wait to find out what happens.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.