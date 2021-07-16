Chucky: Spooky Teaser Confirms Premiere Date for Syfy TV Adaptation

Does the world need more Chucky?

Syfy thinks so!

The cabler on Friday announced October 12 is the premiere date of its TV adaptation of the iconic movies.

In the new Chucky television series, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets.

Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies - and allies - from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Barbara Alyn Woods is set to play Mayor Michelle Cross on the series, which finds her “maintaining Hackensack’s safe image with the rising tide of mysterious violence, which she has no idea has been caused by a child’s doll," according to the character description.

Barbara's real-life daughter, Alycia Alyn Lind, is also set to star on the series as Lexi, Michelle's daughter.

The series previously announced that Jennifer Tilly would be reprising her movie role, while Devon Sawa has snagged a recurring role.

Alyn Lind is set as one of the four teenage leads alongside Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), and Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day).

"The character Don and David created has terrified audiences for over 30 years. The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years," said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks - USA & SYFY when the series was ordered.

The Chucky movie franchise includes seven movies, but the move to TV was inevitable. No stone is being left unturned when it comes to TV adaptations these days.

Check out the full teaser and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Will you be watching?

