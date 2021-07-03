Country Comfort, The Crew Among 4 Series Canceled at Netflix

Netflix is saying goodbye to four more popular shows.

The streamer canceled four shows on Friday:

Country Comfort, The Crew, Mr. Iglesias, and Bonding.

Country Comfort starred Katherine McPhee as a country singer named Bailey, who takes a job as a nanny for a cowboy and his five children.

“With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing,” per the official logline.

“To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.”

The cast also includes Eddie Cibrian, Ricardo Hurtado (School of Rock), Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico, and Griffin McIntyre.

The Crew, meanwhile, starred Kevin James as a NASCAR crew chief for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team.

When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter Catherine (Jillian Mueller), James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team.

Freddie Stroma, Sarah Stiles, Gary Anthony Williams, and Dan Ahdoot also starred.

Mr. Iglesias lasted two seasons, but it will not return for a third.

The series starred stand-up comic Gabriel Iglesias playing a high school teacher who worked to help gifted students reach their full potential. It was a fun series, but it never broke through like many of the other Netflix comedies.

Bonding also lasted for two seasons and starred Zoe Levin as a psychology student working as a dominatrix. Brendan Scannell was also on board as her BFF/assistant Pete.

Given how long all four shows have been in flux at the streamer, it was inevitable they would be canceled.

Netflix, more than any other streamers, typically makes renewal and cancellation decisions after viewing the performance of its shows within the first 28 days.

It's an unfortunate development for fans of all of these shows.

What do you think of the decisions?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.