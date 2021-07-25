Day of the Dead Trailer: Welcome to the (Hilarious!) Zombie Apocalypse!

Syfy is taking another comedic look at a zombie apocalypse.

The cabler unveiled the first trailer for its forthcoming scripted series, Day of the Dead, and it looks like a lot of fun.

From Abbott Street Films and Cartel Entertainment, the 10-episode series focuses on a town coming together when the dead comes back.

Instead of going the serious route like The Walking Dead and Black Summer, the trailer has the comedic approach of the original movie.

"Kiss my saggy ass," says one woman before she blows a building up.

There are many great scenes in the trailer, but it's very reminiscent of Z Nation, which managed to balance the humor and the horror very well.

"Day of the Dead follows a group of strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion," reads the logline.

"This ode to George A. Romero’s famous flesh-eaters reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.

Sounds fun, right?

Well, the trailer looks good. I don't want to tease too much because it's a trailer you're going to want to watch and rewatch.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as showrunners, while Matt Drake executive produces for Abbot Street Films and Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, Drew Brown executive produce on behalf of Cartel Entertainment, along with Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, Jordan Kizwani from HiTide Studios.

Syfy is clearly looking to tap into the horror market, with Chucky also set to premiere later this year.

The TV adaptation looks spooky as hell, and it will be interesting to see whether it works well as a weekly series.

Syfy also has the recently launched SurrealEstate, which is also a decent show.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

