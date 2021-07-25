Dexter Revival: Premiere Date and Grisly Trailer Revealed!

Dexter Morgan is keeping his demons at bay ... for now.

Showtime dropped a full-length trailer for the forthcoming revival of Dexter, and it has a chilling title:

Dexter: New Blood.

The trailer shows Dexter living as Jimmy Lindsay, and it's clear he wants to return to his old ways.

If the trailer is to be believed, he's managed to keep his demons at bay, but will a trip to a therapist bring it all back?

The series launches nearly a decade after the controversial series finale and will include Clancy Brown (Carnivale and Billions) as Dexter's antagonist, Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake.

Dexter: New Blood's expansive cast also includes Julia Jones as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police. The trailer confirms a romantic connection between her and Dexter.

Alano Miller is set to play an Iron Lake PD sergeant, while Jamie Chung will play as a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who finds herself caught up in something bad.

The series will also bring back John Lithgow and Jennifer Carpenter for cameos, which is pretty great.

Lithgow played one of the best villains to ever grace the small screen, and Carpenter played Dexter's sister, Deb.

When Dexter went dark on Showtime after eight seasons, fans were left reeling because of the way the conclusion played out.

Many of the developments felt forced, but it seems the revival is all about fixing what was broken.

“The chance to revisit it and, in the process, redefine the sense of the show’s ending and the sense of the show’s legacy was certainly part of our motivation,” Hall said during the Comic-Con panel for the show.

What the trailer lacked, however, was any information on the central mystery.

Showtime clearly wants viewers to tune in for a big surprise.

The revival launches Sunday, November 7, at 9 pm.

Check out the trailer and hit the comments.

What are your thoughts on the trailer?

Are you pumped for more Dexter?

