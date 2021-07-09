Good Witch Ending with Season 7 at Hallmark

Everything good must come to an end.

And this one is going to tear at your heart.

Hallmark Channel announced today the series finale of the network’s original primetime show, Good Witch.

“Good Witch has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season series,” said Randy Pope, SVP, programming & development.

“We thank our leads whose chemistry and talent made Good Witch such a beloved and uniquely special viewing experience: Catherine Bell, who has brought the inimitable Cassie Nightingale to life for 13 years, and James Denton, who as Dr. Sam Radford has added so much charm and humor to the series. We also extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.”

This is heartbreaking for Hallmark fans who have enjoyed the movies and subsequent series for all 13 years.

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 8, airing this Sunday, finds the Merriwicks struggling as forces threaten their abilities and happiness.

That doesn't offer a lot of time to wind things up so that everyone gets a happy ending, but this is Hallmark. So we're hoping for a win.

We also have a hint of what will come from the series finale.

On Good Witch Season 7 Episode 10, the series finale, the Merriwick cousins get ready to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk while changes are in store for others in “The Wedding.”

That will premiere on Sunday, July 25 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel.

Catherine Bell, James Denton, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Kylee Evans, Katherine Barrell, Marc Bendavid, and Scott Cavalheiro star.

Catherine Bell has starred as the lead character Cassie Nightingale for a magical 13 years when Hallmark viewers were first introduced to her in the 2008 original movie The Good Witch.

The popularity of Cassie and her adventures in the bucolic town of Middleton led to seven more movies.

In 2015, the franchise was adapted as a primetime series that enjoyed seven enchanting seasons.

Good Witch is a Whizbang Films Production in association with ITV Studios America.

Darin Goldberg, Orly Adelson, Jonathan Eskenas, Craig Pryce, and Frank Siracusa are executive producers. Catherine Bell is co-executive producer. Janina Barrett serves as supervising producer. Colin Brunton is producer.

Julie Lawrence and Angie Cassiram are associate producers. Good Witch is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 8 premieres on Sunday, July 12 at 9/8c. Here's an exclusive look at what's ahead.

For now, you can watch Good Witch online to relive the best the characters have to offer.

