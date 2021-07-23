Good Witch Exclusive Series Finale Sneak Peek: Shake the Family Tree

Good Witch Series Finale Sneak Peek: Shake the Family Tree It's all come down to this.

Thankfully, it looks like the Merriwicks have made it through to their most significant challenge yet.

While they had hit the floor at the end of Good Witch Season 7 Episode 9, Cassie, Abigail, and Joy are hard at work trying to save their legacy on Good Witch Season 7 Episode 10.

After Joy discovered the mold for the amulet, all of their attention will go toward making one.

We cannot imagine that making an amulet is just something that comes naturally.

Since they've got under 24 hours to make one that will work and ward off the effects of the red-haloed moon, they have little time for mistakes.

And yet, mistakes are going to be made.

Without the knowledge to get it right the first time, expect the Merriwicks to suffer setbacks that will keep our attention until the very last minute.

Let's be honest.

We fully expect success.

There is little chance that the Merriwicks will lose that which they hold so dear, so how will the series go out?

Once the present danger is controlled, it will be time to wrap up storylines.

Good Witch Season 7 has left these stories undetermined.

Will Sam and Cassie commit time to each other?

That's the main issue they've been facing, and we hope they realize the importance of being in each other's orbit.

Abigail and Donovan have a wedding to plan, and a future to map.

Will they find a way that satisfies them both? Is the wedding in question theirs?

Joy and Zoey are at the beginning of their relationship, so we hope they'll discover what they mean to each other before the lights fade in Middleton.

Tom has to undergo surgery for his heart.

We don't expect him to die, so it should just be Tom and Martha supporting each other through one of their darker moments.

Stephanie has left for Paris.

Will we check in with them again, or will Adam be flying solo?

We hope we don't have to worry about them considering a breakup again.

Happiness for the characters we love is important. Don't let us down, Good Witch!

To revisit the season, you can watch Good Witch online. Then, be here on Sunday night for a full review after the series finale.

Here's the sneak peek:

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.