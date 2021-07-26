Watch Good Witch Online: Season 7 Episode 10

How did it all end for the Merriwicks?

On Good Witch Season 7 Episode 10, the beloved Hallmark witches found themselves answering some of the most burning questions.

Why did the bags appear?

With the red-haloed moon messing with their powers, they realized they had to make a big decision about the future to secure their safety.

Meanwhile, the town prepared for a wedding.

Who got hitched?

Use the video above to watch Good Witch online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.