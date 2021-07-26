Watch Good Witch Online: Season 7 Episode 10

How did it all end for the Merriwicks?

On Good Witch Season 7 Episode 10, the beloved Hallmark witches found themselves answering some of the most burning questions.

The Look - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 10

Why did the bags appear?

With the red-haloed moon messing with their powers, they realized they had to make a big decision about the future to secure their safety.

Meanwhile, the town prepared for a wedding.

Who got hitched?

Watch Good Witch Season 7 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Witch online right here via TV Fanatic.

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 10 Quotes

Adam: With this ring, I promise you my heart.
Stephanie: With this ring, I promise you my neverending love.

Martha: You've always been my rock, Tom. It's OK to be worried.
Tom: I can't imagine not being here for you.
Martha: Well then, don't imagine it.

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 10 Photos

