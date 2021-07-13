Gossip Girl Spoilers: Will the Truth Come Out?

HBO Max's new take on Gossip Girl is officially well underway, and if Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 1 left you feeling underwhelmed, it sounds like the rest of the season will make up for it.

The streamer has dropped episode loglines for the first half of Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1:

Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 2, titled "She’s Having a Maybe,” launches Thursday, July 15.

"As Zoya (Whitney Peak) cautiously explores a new romantic interest, Max (Thomas Doherty) tears down boundaries in pursuing one of his own," the description reads.

"At a black-tie affair, Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) struggles with her mom, Kate (Tavi Gevinson) works overtime, and Julien (Jordan Alexander) vows to fix her mistakes once and for all."

Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 3, titled “Lies Wide Shut,” launches Thursday, July 22.

"While the school takes drastic measures to smoke out Gossip Girl’s identity, a blind item threatens to put an end to a Constance couple," it reads.

"Max (Thomas Doherty) pushes Julien (Jordan Alexander) to explore life outside her comfort zone, prompting both teens to uncover shocking family secrets."

"Zoya (Whitney Peak) turns to an unlikely ally for help fitting in."

Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 4, titled “Fire Walks With Z,” launches Thursday, July 29.

"Zoya’s (Whitney Peak) attempts to avoid her birthday are no match for Luna (Zion Moreno) and Monet’s (Savannah Lee Smith) warpath," the logline reads.

"While Julien (Jordan Alexander) escalates tensions, Nick (Johnathan Fernandez) and Davis (Luke Kirby) put down their arms."

"Bad news sends Max (Thomas Doherty) on a bender, Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) levels with Aki (Evan Mock), and Kate (Tavi Gevinson) gets an exciting opportunity."

Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 5, titled “Hope Sinks,” launches Thursday, August 5.

"As Halloween approaches, Zoya (Whitney Peak) and Julien (Jordan Alexander) decide to team up," it reads.

"Meanwhile, an incident at a nearby school finds all eyes on Gossip Girl, leading Kate (Tavi Gevinson) to question her future."

"Aki (Evan Mock) intervenes in Max’s (Thomas Doherty) personal life, and Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) panics over her own."

"Zoya’s new friend has Obie (Eli Brown) worried."

Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 6, titled "Parentsite” (Part One Finale), launches Thursday, August 12.

When Obie’s (Eli Brown) mother comes to town, Zoya (Whitney Peak) begins to question his nature – and nurture."

"Julien’s (Jordan Alexander) decision to take her brand to the next level leads her down a path of self-discovery."

"Kate’s (Tavi Gevinson) personal and professional lives collide at full force."

"Aki (Evan Mock) and Max (Thomas Doherty) come together to support Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind)."

The series will then go on a hiatus before returning for the final episodes of the season in the fall.

What are your thoughts on what's on tap?

Are you digging the new series?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.