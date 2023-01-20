Gossip Girl Boss Laments Potential Pickup Elsewhere: "It's Expensive to Look This Good"

HBO Max silenced Gossip Girl for good earlier this week.

After two seasons, the streaming service officially canceled its reboot of The CW drama.

One episode remains to be seen by fans, and showrunner Joshua Safran is speaking out about a potential future for the show.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Safran said that the cost is the biggest hurdle holding up moving to a new destination.

"I don't think we will end up anywhere," Safran told the outlet.

"We are, again, so expensive. I am so grateful for having been given that."

The showrunner, who also worked on the original series, said it was great they were able to "throw events with many extras in the biggest locations in New York that I feel none of us who work on the show—actors, crew—can believe we were even allowed to do."

"And that costs a lot of money. But, it's all on the screen—I think this show is as gorgeous as any show on television."

Safran thinks that the reason the show might not materialize anywhere else is that other outlets are in the process of cutting costs.

Safran and producers pondered a different iteration of the show that would have reduced costs.

However, they thought that scaling back the budget would have a knock-on effect on the entire production.

"Once you set your template to cut back from that template makes it hard on everybody. It makes hair and makeup have to rush."

"It makes the costumes not as luxurious. It makes the set not as amazing. It makes the scripts shorter. It makes the plots less intricate."

"It makes less screen time for some actors that people love."

Safran said that some aspects of the finale had been changed in the editing process to give fans more closure.

TV Fanatic got the chance to screen the series finale, which is an excellent example of what the reboot had to offer.

The series finale has some excellent moments, closure, and hints at what could come next.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.