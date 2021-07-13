Hallmark Channel and Jordin Sparks Team Up for 2021 Countdown to Christmas Movie

Christmas in July is underway on Hallmark Channel, and they're increasing the excitement with the first programming news for Countdown to Christmas 2021!

Hallmark Channel has announced that Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter and actress, who won season six of American Idol, Jordin Sparks, will be starring in the all-new original Hallmark Channel movie, A Christmas Treasure, alongside Hallmark alum Michael Xavier.

The film will premiere as part of the network’s Countdown to Christmas programming event.

Here's the official synopsis of A Christmas Treasure:

After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and finding her grandfather’s journal, Lou (Sparks) questions whether she should move to New York after Christmas to further her writing career or stay in Pine Grove to carry on her family’s local newspaper.

Charming chef, Kyle (Xavier), is also at a crossroads, visiting Pine Grove for the holidays.

When Lou and Kyle meet, they both have doubts about their future, but the magic of the holiday season and the connection they have helps each of their journeys. “Christmas is so special to me, and I’m thrilled that I get to share this festive movie with you this year,” says Sparks.

“I loved being able to perform some of my favorite Christmas melodies, one for the first time, as part of the movie.

"Joining the Hallmark family is a dream come true!

"I know people are going to fall in love with Lou and our story that truly represents the phrase, 'Home is Where the Heart is.'”

Sparks sings two classic Christmas songs in the movie, covering “This Christmas” and on the piano, “Oh Holy Night.”

Her original song from her 2020 Christmas album Cider & Hennessy, “Oh, It’s Christmas,” will also be part of the movie.

It sounds like a fantastic addition to the Hallmark lineup and a movie we'll be looking forward to this holiday season and for many more!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.