La Brea Teaser Trailer: Where the Hell Are We?

NBC has given viewers their first taste of La Brea, courtesy of a teaser trailer that finally sheds light on what the series is about.

The series is described as "an epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths."

Compelling, right?

"Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive."

Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened.

In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other.

The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, and Chloe De Los Santos.

The clip looks fun, showing us what looks to be dragons flying in the distance and making it seem like there's a lot of money thrown at the show.

This type of show needs a lofty budget, but what the trailer shows looks promising.

NBC's slate is relying heavily on procedurals after the cancellations of Manifest, Debris, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and Good Girls, but will La Brea be able to breakthrough?

It would have been the perfect pairing for Manifest on a science fiction-tinged night of programming. Just saying!

The series comes from writer David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittmanm, and Adam Davidson.

La Brea is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Keshet Studios.

La Brea premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c. Yes, it's filling in for This Is Us.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.