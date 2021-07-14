Loki Season 2 Ordered at Disney+

Loki is not a limited series at Disney+.

The streamer confirmed during the credits of Loki Season 1 Episode 6 that a second season is coming soon.

A renewal was never out of the question for the Tom Hiddleston fronted drama.

The series follows the mercurial villain Loki, who resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The show also stars Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman.

Loki signaled a huge change for Disney+ as it was the first series to drop on Wednesdays instead of Fridays.

It emerged as an immediate success, became the biggest launch ever, and paved the way for Disney+ to shake its rollout strategy.

Any new premiere of TV shows will now release on Wednesdays, thanks to the success of Loki.

It really seems like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing down, launching hit after hit.

On Disney+ alone, we've already had WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and there are a string of shows in the pipeline.

WandaVision is not expected to return for a second season, with the storylines to be followed up in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel.

In fact, the MCU is healthier than ever.

Its first movie in two years was released earlier this month in Black Widow, which did gangbusters at the box office and on Disney Premier Access.

The season finale of Loki featured a string of huge moments that will change the MCU forever, but how will Loki Season 2 pick back up?

It's likely the character will appear in one of the upcoming movies in some capacity.

