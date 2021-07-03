Lovecraft Country Canceled at HBO

One of 2020's best dramas has been cut short.

HBO on Friday officially canceled Lovecraft Country after a single season.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO said via statement.

“We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series."

"And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

Based on the critically-acclaimed 2016 novel by Matt Ruff of the same name, Lovecraft Country blended terrors both real and supernatural.

The series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he searches for his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams, The Wire).

This causes Atticus, his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Underground), and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance, Law & Order: Criminal Intent) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America.

This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that feel like they arose from a Lovecraftian paperback.

The cast also included Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico), Jurnee Smollett (Underground), Wunmi Mosaku (Luther), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), and Jaime Chung (Once Upon a Time).

News of the cancellation is surprising. The series drew rave reviews from critics and became a quick fan-favorite at the network.

The ratings were strong, but the network ultimately opted to nix plans for a second season which had been pitched by Green.

Lovecraft Country Season 1 was designed as a limited series, but there was still so much the series had to say, and it's a real shame fans will not get to step back into the world created.

According to reports, scripts for the second season had been written by Green.

Green shared intel on what Season 2 would have been like via Twitter after news of the cancellation broke.

“A taste of the Season 2 Bible,” her tweet read.

“Wish we could have brought you Lovecraft Country: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. #noconfederate”

