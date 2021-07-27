Only Murders in the Building Trailer: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez Catch a Killer!

Only Murders in the Building is coming to Hulu next month, and we now have our first look at the series.

Selena Gomez will star in and EP Only Murders In The Building, Starring alongside comedic legends Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Created by Martin, Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie), the 10-episode series follows three strangers (played by Martin, Short, and Gomez) “who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one,” according to the official description.

“When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth."

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years,” the synopsis reads.

“Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

The series was picked up just under a year ago, so the fact it's managed to produce an entire season so quickly is pretty impressive.

It's clear Gomez, Martin, and Short were the perfect picks for the trio of leads from the trailer alone.

They may be catching a killer, but they'll have plenty of fun along the way, even if it means they will both be in danger.

Amy Ryan (The Office), Jane Lynch (Glee) and Nathan Lane (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), and Aaron Dominguez (Two Sides) are also a part of the cast.

Check out the trailer below.

