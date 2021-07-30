Outer Banks Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Heist

Will this show ever stop for a breath?

Outer Banks Season 2 Episode 2 was like a rollercoaster as the pieces of the puzzle continued to move in unpredictable directions, and it was so much fun.

I figured Sarah was slowly gravitating back to her family on Outer Banks Season 2 Episode 1, but she was wheeling and dealing to pull off the biggest heist ever in this thrilling follow-up to the premiere.

Sarah is smart and resourceful, and the way she managed to make a smokescreen to avoid her father seeing John B on the camera was flawlessly executed.

It also highlights how much love she has for her ride-or-die. Seriously, their relationship is blossoming into one of my favorite on TV in recent memory. It's not often characters are put together this early and for the relationship to flourish.

Yes, there are hurdles, but at least they always know they are each other's constant, and they can't stay mad at each other for long.

Sarah turning back to Terrence, Cleo, and Stubs was a big swing, but at least she recognized that the five of them as part of the heist would result in better odds at pulling it off.

Watching the plan of attack come full circle was fascinating because it put Rafe and Ward in vulnerable positions. They're not in Outer Banks anymore!

Ward has managed to scheme and get people to do his bidding, so there had to come a point in which he lost the power, and in this case, it was his daughter and the fortune.

There was no question about whether he managed to kill Gavin, but asking his son to help get rid of the body and find the gun was a surprise.

It's strange how well their relationship is working on Outer Banks Season 2, but when you consider that they're bonded in murder, it makes sense.

They're both hot-headed characters, and now they know Sarah and John B are alive and conspiring against them, it's going to pave the way for another big showdown.

John B pulling the gun on them was hardly surprising. John B has been vocal about killing Ward for his actions, and he didn't want to pass up the opportunity.

These teenagers would be wise to know that making stupid decisions will get you nowhere.

Sarah's gunshot wound will be rendered a dud, or something, so it's not worth putting much stock into what will happen with that.

It was a last-minute twist thrown in for mere shock value, and it didn't need to be a part of the story. The action and the frantic nature of the chase already had me biting my nails.

Less is more, but sometimes this show goes above and beyond to keep the audience on their toes.

Pope, JJ, and Kie's mission to locate the gun was as absurd as it was complicated. Their issue is that they don't communicate well as a team, meaning that no matter the situation, they're setting themselves up for disaster.

They would be wise to regroup and consider who should be calling the shots because the three of them doing it is not working.

Kie's mission into the drain was filled with all the drama you would expect, and Rafe turning on the water with the aim of killing the three of them was just par for the course.

The gun was the key to uncovering the truth about what happened, but Rafe is too busy trying to please his father and play the doting son to understand the true extent of what's about to happen to him.

Pope, JJ, and Kie also need to start to understand who can truly be trusted in their hometown. Shoupe taking the gun from them, only to realize that it was registered to Ward, should have been enough to bring him down.

But as has been the case in Outer Banks, there's more sketchy goings-on than we're privy to, so we'll need to wait and see whether the truth can come out.

Kie screaming murderer at Ward after he shot Gavin was another stupid move because it then kicked off the chase that broke the camera and the footage of him doing the deed.

Sometimes these developments make me question why they're happening, and the show manages to handle misdirects well, but the characters need to be more smarter if they want to secure John B's safety.

There is so much up in the air that it's surprising we're only two episodes into the 10-episode season. It makes me wonder what can possibly be next and how the series can possibly top itself.

Alas, time will tell.

"The Heist" was a wild outing that expanded the scope of the show and had far-reaching ramifications on the rest of the series.

Over to you, Outer Banks Fanatics!

What are your thoughts on the teens losing the camera footage?

Did Kie make an out-of-character mistake when she yelled at Ward at the crime scene?

What do you think Shoupe will do with the gun?

Will Rafe and Ward catch up with Sarah and John B?

Do you agree that the characters are making stupid decisions to serve the plot?

Hit the comments.

Outer Banks is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Heist Review Editor Rating: 3.75 / 5.0 3.8 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 3.75 / 5.0

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.