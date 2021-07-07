Peacock Channels Bridgerton for New Dating Series

Peacock is dipping its toes into the world of dating.

The streamer on Wednesday announced a series order for Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, a series that transports contestants to the past as a heroine searches for her duke.

"A heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance," reads the official logline.

"Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court."

"Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of," it continues.

"From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love."

"In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love," the synopsis concludes.

It's actually a fresh spin on the dating format, but there is a Bachelor-like tinge throughout for good measure.

Peacock has been looking for a breakout hit, and blending Bridgerton and The Bachelor into one nifty project might just do the trick.

The thirst for reality TV formats continues as fans flock to networks like Bravo for their reality TV fix.

Bridgerton, a scripted drama set in regency-era London, was an enormous success for Netflix and has been renewed for three additional seasons, and a spinoff has been ordered.

Whether that show will lead to a thirst for a unique reality series of Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment's nature is yet to be seen, but time will tell.

The series is an original format developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Shine TV.

Anthony Dominici serves as Executive Producer with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman for Endemol Shine North America, and Susy Price for Shine TV.

Check out the casting page here if you're thinking about applying!

What are your thoughts on the series?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.