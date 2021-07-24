Slasher Flesh & Blood Trailer: Succession Meets Scream?

The Slasher franchise is evolving.

The latest chapter in the thrilling anthology is headed to Shudder, and we have our first deadly look.

Premiering August 12 on Shudder, Slasher: Flesh & Blood follows a wealthy but dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer.

Nothing is what it seems, and no one is safe as the tension- and the body count- ratchets up.

As with the past installments of the series, Slasher: Flesh & Blood will combine elements of traditional murder mystery with the intense horror and bold kills that audiences have come to expect.

The trailer is perfect, showing a family invited to the island with the aim of winning deadly games to inherit the family fortune.

It's a compelling hook, but made more exciting by the arrival of a mysterious killer intent on causing death and destruction.

David Cronenberg (The Brood) will lead the cast of the new season, starring alongside alongside Paula Brancati (Dark Oracle), Jefferson Brown (Carrie), Patrice Goodman (Sunnyside), Sabrina Grdevich (A.I. Artificial Intelligence), and Christopher Jacot (Going the Distance).

The cast also includes Rachael Crawford (Heartland), Jeananne Goosen (The Walking Dead), Sydney Meyer (Departure), and Alex Ozerov (The Americans).

“Slasher: Flesh & Blood is like Knives Out done by John Carpenter and takes the Slasher franchise to a new level with a gripping and scary story about family secrets, intrigue, murder, and legacy,” Shudder general manager Craig Engler explained when the series was picked up.

"We’re incredibly lucky to have David Cronenberg, an icon of the genre, giving a standout performance as the fearsome, intimidating patriarch of the Galloway family who sets the tone for the shocking twists, crazy mysteries, and total mayhem that’s to come."

"Shudder members won’t want to miss a single episode of this incredible event series.”

Slasher launched on Chiller in 2016, while the next two chapters aired as Netflix originals.

Check out the clip below.

