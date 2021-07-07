Suzzanne Douglas Dies; The Parent 'Hood and When They See Us Star Was 64

Sad news out of the TV world today.

Suzzanne Douglas, best known for playing Jerri Peterson on the hit sitcom The Parent 'Hood, has reportedly died at the age of 64.

Suzzanne's cousin, Angie Tee, shared the sad news on Tuesday.

"A beautiful and talented actress made her transition today," Tee wrote, tagging her cousin.

"She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin."

Her post continued, "I can remember growing up, there weren't very many black actresses who had starring roles but there was my cousin with the lead role in Tap starring alongside great dancers such as Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr."

"She also performed with Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg in How Stella Got Her Groove Back," the post reads.

"The Inkwell, Jason's Lyric and so much more the list goes on."

"The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever Rest in Paradise my beautiful cousin Suzzane you will be missed RIP."

Douglas won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in Tap.

She also had roles in The Inkwell, Jason’s Lyric, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

She also portrayed Grammy winner Cissy Houston, mother of Whitney Houston, in the 2015 biopic Whitney.

Douglas starred opposite Robert Townsend in the WB sitcom The Parent ‘Hood, which ran for five seasons between 1995 and 1999.

She also appeared in a supporting role as Grace Cuffe in Netflix’s 2019 miniseries When They See Us.

Executive producer Ava DuVernay took to social media to pay tribute to the star after the news broke.

“Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made When They See Us,” she wrote.

“A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love.”

Jada Pinkett Smith, who starred alongside Douglas in the movie The Inkwell, also paid tribute.

“I woke up this morning to the news that Suzzanne Douglas has passed away,” she said. “

She was an elegant, gentle warm spirit. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. May she rest in love.”

May she rest in peace.

