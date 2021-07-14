The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies Unveils Cast, Trailer, & Premiere Date!Paul Dailly at .
The Challenge will soon return to MTV.
The cabler on Wednesday confirmed its 37th season is set to launch Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c.
"Set in the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts,” reads the official logline.
“With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of $1M in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games.”
The Challenge Season 37 will comrpise of 19 episodes and feature new and returning players.
The cast is included below.
Tori Deal - 6th Challenge
Nany Gonzalez - 11th Challenge
Aneesa Ferriera - 15th Challenge
Ashley Mitchell - 9th Challenge
Kaycee Clark - 3rd Challenge
Amanda Garcia - 6th Challenge
Big T - 4th Challenge
Nelson Thomas - 8th Challenge
Cory Wharton - 9th Challenge
Josh Martinez - 5th Challenge
Kyle Christie - 7th Challenge
Fessy Shafaat - 3rd Challenge
CT Tamburello - 19th Challenge
Devin Walker - 6th Challenge
Nam Vo - 2nd Challenge
Michela Bradshaw - Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X and Survivor: Game Changers
Michele Fitzgerald - Survivor: Kaôh Rōng and Survivor: Winners at War
Tacha Akide - Big Brother Nigeria
Emy Alupei - Survivor: Romania
Berna Canbeldek - Survivor: Turkey
Priscilla Anyabu - Love Island US
Tracy Candela - Love Island Germany
Bettina Buchanan - Paradise Hotel Sweden
Esther Agunbiade - Big Brother Nigeria
Lauren Coogan - Love Island US
Corey Lay - 12 Dates of Christmas Credit
Jeremiah White - Love Island US
Tommy Sheenan - Survivor: Island of the Idols
Gabo Szabo - Warsaw Shore and Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary
Hughie Maughan - Big Brother UK and Dancing with the Stars Ireland
Emmanuel Neagu - Survivor Romania
Logan Sampedro - Survivor Spain
Kelz Dyke - Too Hot to Handle UK
Renan Hellemans - Ex on the Beach Double Dutch Belgium
