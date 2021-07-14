The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies Unveils Cast, Trailer, & Premiere Date!

The Challenge will soon return to MTV.

The cabler on Wednesday confirmed its 37th season is set to launch Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c.

"Set in the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts,” reads the official logline.

The Challenge Season 37 Cast

“With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of $1M in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games.”

The Challenge Season 37 will comrpise of 19 episodes and feature new and returning players.

The cast is included below.

Tori Deal Season 37 Look

Tori Deal - 6th Challenge

Nany Gonzalez - 11th Challenge

Aneesa Ferriera - 15th Challenge

Ashley Mitchell - 9th Challenge

Kaycee Clark - 3rd Challenge

Amanda Garcia

Amanda Garcia - 6th Challenge

Big T - 4th Challenge

Nelson Thomas - 8th Challenge 

Cory Wharton - 9th Challenge

Josh Martinez - 5th Challenge

Kyle Christie Appears on Season 37

Kyle Christie - 7th Challenge

Fessy Shafaat - 3rd Challenge

CT Tamburello - 19th Challenge 

Devin Walker - 6th Challenge 

Nam Vo - 2nd Challenge 

Michela Bradshaw

Michela Bradshaw - Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X and Survivor: Game Changers

Michele Fitzgerald - Survivor: Kaôh Rōng and Survivor: Winners at War 

Tacha Akide -  Big Brother Nigeria 

Emy Alupei - Survivor: Romania

Berna Canbeldek

Berna Canbeldek - Survivor: Turkey 

Priscilla Anyabu - Love Island US 

Tracy Candela - Love Island Germany 

Bettina Buchanan - Paradise Hotel Sweden 

Esther Agunbiade - Big Brother Nigeria 

Lauren Coogan

Lauren Coogan - Love Island US 

Corey Lay - 12 Dates of Christmas Credit

Jeremiah White - Love Island US

Tommy Sheenan - Survivor: Island of the Idols 

Gabo Szabo - Warsaw Shore and Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary 

Gabo Szabo

Hughie Maughan - Big Brother UK and Dancing with the Stars Ireland

Emmanuel Neagu - Survivor Romania 

Logan Sampedro - Survivor Spain

Kelz Dyke - Too Hot to Handle UK 

Renan Hellemans - Ex on the Beach Double Dutch Belgium

