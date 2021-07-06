The Flash Season 7 Episode 16 Review: P.O.W.

If anyone could resurrect some life into the final episodes of The Flash Season 7, it's John Diggle.

Godspeeds rampaged through Central City on The Flash Season 7 Episode 16, and who better than Spartan himself to help Team Flash save the city?

Unfortunately, it appears that neither side of the Godspeed War is going to stand down anytime soon. Along with a couple of other problems, they spell trouble for Team Flash as the show nears the end of the season.

The Godspeed War is an interesting direction to take, and it brings excitement to what has been a rather disappointing season.

The Forces storyline had potential, but it lacked substance when it neared its end. And ever since then, The Flash has been dealing out episodes that didn't matter much in the grand scheme of things.

Now, with the speedy introduction of the Godspeed War, The Flash is getting back on track.

Barry: Cecile, even with all of my speed, I've never felt so helpless.

The series could have introduced this new Graphic Novel a few episodes ago, but I digress. Although things are happening quite quickly, at least things are happening.

And it definitely doesn't hurt to bring back an original Arrowverse character to kick things into high gear.

Unlike DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 8, David Ramsey's appearance served a purpose on "P.O.W."

Diggle gave Team Flash an entropy trap, made by the dearly missed Cisco Ramon, to help them end the steadily growing Godspeed War.

Along with volunteering his skills as a vigilante and bringing the trap, Diggle also imparted some advice to the Scarlet Speedster regarding his dreams about Nora.

Diggle brought a breath of fresh air that was greatly needed to the show. Of course, we have all missed him on Arrow, but he always had a great rapport with Barry and the rest of Team Flash.

It was as if we were reminded of how great The Flash can be, and it gave us hope for the final two episodes of the season.

Not only were we treated to Diggle helping the heroes of Central City, but the continuation of his journey as a hero was also hinted at.

On Arrow Season 8 Episode 10, Diggle opened a mysterious box that emitted a green glow. And ever since then, fans have theorized that he will take on the mantle of the Green Lantern.

Chester: Wait, wait, wait. So, you're saying that John Diggle is going to help us end the Godspeed War? AKA Spartan? AKA Oliver Queen's right-hand man? AKA the heart and soul of Team Arrow?

Well, after a year, we finally have an update. John has been experiencing crippling headaches and is hearing voices that tell him "worlds await."

Although it's not much, Diggle's headaches made it clear that the Powers That Be of the Arrowverse plan on following through on this story.

Whether that's on another Arrowverse show or his own spin-off, you can bet that we'll be tuning in. David Ramsey is also supposed to be making an appearance on a future episode of Superman & Lois.

Thanks to the entropy trap, Barry learned what caused the civil war between the Godspeeds. According to one of the rebellious clones, they are trying to find August Heart and kill him because they are unwilling to sacrifice their lives for him.

So, this is a classic case of an evil genius creating clones of himself, and then the clones end up turning on their master.

It's hard to blame the defiant Godspeeds because, like the trapped clone told Barry, they didn't ask to live, but that doesn't mean that they want to die.

And once they suck up as much energy as possible and hand it over to August, they will cease to exist. It's not necessarily a healthy relationship.

Hopefully, Barry and the rogue Godspeeds can figure out how to work together to stop the war. However, it will be hard to do because they have two different ideas of what a ceasefire would look like.

And it doesn't help that August Heart doesn't remember who he is or that he is the reason for this Godspeed War. For all intents and purposes, he is an innocent man.

How and why did he lose his memories? Is he faking it?

There are so many questions that need to be answered, and it's a bit overwhelming if we are being honest. It's hard to imagine that this story will be wrapped up nicely by the end of The Flash Season 7 Episode 18.

Barry was conflicted for most of the hour regarding whether or not he should pay a visit to the future. He had been having strange dreams of Nora lately that made him wonder if his future was intact.

Diggle assured him that family should be his number one priority, so he decided to travel to 2049. Unfortunately, he never made it there, thanks to the Godspeeds.

Barry: Now all I want to do is run to 2049 and make sure Nora is okay. See with my own eyes that my daughter is safe. But I can't do that.

Diggle: Why not?

Barry: Dig, you know, better than anyone, what could happen if I did. Besides, with this civil war destroying the city, staying here to fight is the right thing to do.

But we shouldn't feel sorry for him too soon because the future has made its way to him.

If Diggle was just getting the party started, then Nora and Bart are about to blow up the place.

I don't know about any of you, but I just about screamed when Nora and Bart appeared near the end of "P.O.W."

Something about the two of them and their relationship with Barry has reignited a fire in this show, and they only had about a minute of screentime.

Given what they could do in only a tiny portion of one episode, we cannot wait to see what is in store for Nora and Bart on The Flash Season 7 Episode 17.

Bart: Hoo! What did I miss?

Nora: Dad, meet your son, Bart.

And since Nora and Bart appear not only to be okay but also in good spirits, then we aren't too worried about what's happening to their mother.

Iris is phasing through temporal planes for some unknown reason, which is why she has been notably absent from the past two episodes. Hopefully, Team Flash can find out what is wrong and bring her back in time to see her kids.

What did you think, The Flash Fanatics?

Were you happy to see Diggle? Do you think he will become the Green Lantern? Were you sad that Esperanza died? Or are you more worried that it will make Allegra turn to the dark side? What's happening to Iris?

And how excited are you for The Flash's 150th episode?

