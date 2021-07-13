The Real Housewives of New York City: Ramona Singer Reportedly Fired After 13 Seasons!

One of The Real Housewives of New York City's original stars is reportedly getting the boot.

According to Radar Online, Ramona Singer is not being invited back for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14.

“The only original New York cast member who has never left from day one is Ramona Singer but now her time is up,” a tipster alleged to the outlet.

“Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons," the source continued.

"One, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one, (Countess LuAnn was demoted to ‘a friend’ before returning as a full-time cast member) and her salary reflects it."

Indeed, de Lesseps has been on the show since the beginning, but one of those seasons was as a friend.

Singer has been a main star on the show since the beginning, and given the way we've seen Bravo treat franchise originals like Vicki Gunvalson, this report is easy to believe.

The current cast consists of de Lesseps, Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and Eboni K. Williams.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 has suffered in the ratings, with many calling for the firings of certain cast members.

As with any show in The Real Housewives franchise, they need to be overhauled every so often to secure the future.

If the show does part ways with Singer, there's a chance that more of the stars could be let go if Bravo is looking to reinvigorate the series.

One thing that might make the potential firing easier is knowing that Singer is attached to star in the upcoming spinoff The Real Housewives: All-Stars.

There's no telling whether that show could continue for additional seasons and possibly keep Singer as a part of the cast.

It's also possible Singer could be a part of RHONY as a friend of the housewives, much like de Lesseps did for a season before being promoted to full-fledged housewive status again.

There's a lot of uncertainty, but we're sure we'll get more information before the series returns to filming, which should be in the next few months.

What are your thoughts on the report?

Do you think it's time to bring some new blood in?

