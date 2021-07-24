The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer: Will The Original Characters Survive?

The Walking Dead may be ending, but at least we have 24 episodes to say goodbye to this thrilling drama about survival.

AMC on Saturday dropped the full-length trailer for The Walking Dead Season 11, and damn, do we have some questions.

Off the bat, the series looks darker than before, and the show has always excelled when it embraces the darkness, so that can only be a good thing.

The series has been teasing the arrival of the Commonwealth forever, so it was about time we got some more insight into them.

As previously reported, The Walking Dead Season 11 is being split into three parts, meaning that we still have a year of episodes to help us prepare to say goodbye to these characters.

"Previously on The Walking Dead, our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse," reads the official logline for The Walking Dead Season 11.

"Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers."

"Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect."

"Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls. They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years," the logline continues.

"But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own."

"Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group."

I don't know about you, but knowing the characters will be back on the road in intense scenarios as they search for food and a resource-ravaged world is exciting.

We're several years into the apocalypse, so they will need to go further to get more resources, which can only mean one thing:

Drama.

The series stars Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan Smith.

Check out the full length trailer below and be sure to hit the comments with your thoughts.

The series returns August 15 on AMC+ and August 22 on AMC. We've already watched the first two episodes, and let's just say, you're going to want to watch them the moment they drop.

