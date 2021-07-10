The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Trailer Confirms December Return

It's been a long and winding road, but The Witcher Season 2 will return to Netflix later this year.

The streaming service confirmed the beloved drama will launch Friday, December 17, meaning that fans will have waited two years between the first and second seasons.

Given the wide array of production issues due to COVID-19 and an injury for Henry Cavill, we should be thankful we're getting fresh episodes.

“Convinced Yennefer’s (Anya Chalotra) life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows — his childhood home of Kaer Morhen," reads the official logline.

"While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

Netflix has also unveiled titles for seven of the eight new installments:

- A Grain of Truth

- Kaer Morhen

- What Is Lost

- Redanian Intelligence

- Turn Your Back

- Dear Friend

- Voleth Meir

The final episode's title is being kept under wraps for now.

“Facing your fear is not easy, but I am here for you,” Geralt tells Ciri in The Witcher season 2 trailer.

“The world outside these walls is a dangerous place, but you can find power and purpose.”

But then another voice says, “What if your princess is more than you bargained for?”

It's going to be a long few months until the series returns, but hey, at least it is returning.

The Witcher universe is expanding at Netflix, with the streamer also ordering The Witcher: Blood Origin, a limited series spinoff.

All told, a lot of Witcher content is on the way at Netflix.

Check out the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.