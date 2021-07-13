Virgin River Boss Teases Hope's Fate

Virgin River likes to leave viewers with a number of cliffhangers.

Netflix's hit drama series returned with Virgin River Season 3 last week, and there was a lack of Hope.

Annette O'Toole did not play a big part on the season due to COVID-19, which made it difficult for the actress to appear on the show.

When we left things on Virgin River Season 3 Episode 10, Hope was in hospital with a brain injury following a car accident.

The series left her fate up in the air in true Virgin River fashion, and showrunner Sue Tenney is opening up about it.

"We do move ahead," she told Entertainment Weekly.

"To us, it's the recovery and what she's dealing with – a traumatic brain injury. In a hospital and going through recovery, that's not really where our show lives."

Sounds promising, right?

It sounds like Hope will pull through, but the show will pivot to reveal the aftermath.

"But we're very committed to what the truth of something is, so we'll go to the edge of what's the best recovery for this.

"We always stick with the parameters, medically, but also we know at this point what we like to do, which are complicated emotionally drama-based stories."

Virgin River Season 3 also further bonded Doc and Muriel, leading to concerns about the future of Doc and Hope as a couple.

"Doc, like Jack, is dedicated and is not going to move off of that dedication," she continued.

"But the more fun relationship is the one between Muriel and Hope," Tenney continued.

"It starts as very antagonistic. [But] in the slow burn category, you'll see moments coming up that are going to open up that relationship. [It's] fun taking enemies and making them friendly."

Virgin River Season 4 has yet to be officially ordered at Netflix, but there would be a lot of unhappy fans if it doesn't come to pass.

What are your thoughts on Hope's predicament?

