Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 5 Episode 2

Did Pope manage to move on?

On Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2, Pope handled Smurf's remains, leading to a big reveal about his past.

Meanwhile, Craig and Renn balanced their old lives with being new parents.

Elsewhere, J found a job through an old contact, but was there an ulterior motive at play with how easy it was to get the job?

Use the video above to watch Animal Kingdom online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.