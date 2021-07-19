Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 5 Episode 2

at .

Did Pope manage to move on?

On Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2, Pope handled Smurf's remains, leading to a big reveal about his past.

Young Pam - tall - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Craig and Renn balanced their old lives with being new parents.

Elsewhere, J found a job through an old contact, but was there an ulterior motive at play with how easy it was to get the job?

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2 Quotes

Craig: Why would she do that to us, man?
Deran: Why would she do any of the shit she did to us?
J: Question is what can we do next?

Deran: Can we talk to this Pamela Johnson and try and work something out with her?
Attorney: I've been in touch with her attorney, she seems very satisfied by the results of the will.
Deran: Yeah, I bet she is.
J: What if she didn't show up to the probate hearing?
Attorney: ... She has a family. The estate would transfer to them.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2 Photos

Socialite - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2
Estate Meeting - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2
Estate Meeting- tall - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2
Letting it Burn - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2
Parenthood Life - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2
Always Hustling -tall - Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2
