Watch Good Girls Online: Season 4 Episode 12

Did Mitch and Stan manage to work well together?

On Good Girls Season 4 Episode 12, the pair formed an unlikely alliance that made the women uneasy.

Meanwhile, Rio took drastic measures to get what he wanted after it became clear those closest to him were working against him.

How did it all play out when Beth learned of his dangerous plans?

Use the video above to watch Good Girls online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.