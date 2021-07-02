Watch Good Girls Online: Season 4 Episode 12

Did Mitch and Stan manage to work well together?

On Good Girls Season 4 Episode 12, the pair formed an unlikely alliance that made the women uneasy.

Chilly Ice Cream Cone - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Rio took drastic measures to get what he wanted after it became clear those closest to him were working against him.

How did it all play out when Beth learned of his dangerous plans?

Watch Good Girls Season 4 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Girls online right here via TV Fanatic.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 12 Quotes

Rio: You know how much of my money you left in that casino?
Ruby: All of it?
Rio: All of it. Guess we'll call it even.
Beth: I don't wanna be even.
Rio: She ain't worth much more than that.

Rio: Get your coat.
Annie: Why?
Rio: Cause you'll be cold.
Annie: Cold cuz I'm dead?
Rio: Your shoes, too.
Annie: My son's gonna be home any minute.
Rio: Mhm. We should probably hustle then, huh?
Annie: Gonna wonder where I am.
Rio: Yeah, that's kinda the point.

