Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 2 Episode 3

at .

Did Raelle prove she was a force to be reckoned with?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 3, the tip brass at the facility wanted to learn more about her abilities.

Experimental Subject - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Abigail struggled with her new role and it put her on the outs with those closest to her.

Elsewhere, Anacostia and Scylla planned to infiltrate the enemy further.

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Motherland: Fort Salem online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 3 Quotes

Alder: The arrogance of that woman.
Petra: That's the danger of having no one but yourself to answer to.

Raelle: Who's the old lady?
Imperatrix: The old lady is the Imperatrix.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 3

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 3 Photos

Working Her Magic - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 3
Undercover Agent - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 3
Puppeted President - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 3
Spree Leader - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 3
Seeking Control - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 3
Secret Weapon - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 3
  1. Motherland: Fort Salem
  2. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2
  3. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 3
  4. Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 2 Episode 3