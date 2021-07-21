Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 18

Did the Speedster war come to a close?

On The Flash Season 7 Episode 18, things took a deadly turn when Bart and Nora arrived from the future, determined to save everyone.

Meanwhile, Iris came to a big decision about her future in Central City as the war continued.

Elsewhere, a troubling message from the future threatened Barry's future as the speedster.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.