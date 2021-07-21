Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 18

Did the Speedster war come to a close?

On The Flash Season 7 Episode 18, things took a deadly turn when Bart and Nora arrived from the future, determined to save everyone.

Future Children - The Flash

Meanwhile, Iris came to a big decision about her future in Central City as the war continued.

Elsewhere, a troubling message from the future threatened Barry's future as the speedster.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 18 Quotes

Nora: It just all feels so hopeless.
Jay: It never is. I promise you that.

August, I know that things seem really hopeless right now. But believe me when I tell you that this team of ours...if there is anyone who can find a way out of this thing, it is Team Flash.

Cecile

The Flash Season 7 Episode 18

