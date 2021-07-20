Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Sarah manage to flip the script on the government officials?

A damaging magazine article came to light on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 6, and it paved the way for the town to start the process of turning on its mayor.

First Date - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 6

In an effort to court public opinion, Sarah made a surprising decision to even the odds.

Did she choose to have elections in town?

Use the video above to watch The Republic of Sarah online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

You can keep your day job. All I ask is your time, and your mind, to write a new Constitution for Greylock.

Sarah

Sarah: My name is trending No. 4 in the U.S. right now.
Grover: Well, in the clickbait Olympics, you don't even make the podium.

Minority Candidate - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 6
First Date - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 6
Grover's Quest - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 6
Seeking Help - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 6
Candidate Team - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 6
Lydon's Candidate - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 6
