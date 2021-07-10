What to Watch: Jack Irish, Gunpowder Milkshake, Dr. Death

We don't have a lot going on this week, but we hope you find something you'll enjoy to watch this week.

There is a new Netflix movie called Gunpowder Milkshake, Jack Irish makes his final stand on Acorn, and Dr. Death wreaks havoc on Peacock.

And don't forget Schmigadoon on Apple TV+! We'll be covering that one in depth. Check it out.

Sunday, July 11

8/7c Big Brother (CBS)

The time slot premiere of Big Brother picks up with Frenchie in power, but will the wildcard competition change the trajectory of the game?

With the nominations coming up, Frenchie needs to make a plan to secure his future.

With alliances forming, who landed where?

It’s going to be fun!

9/8c Good Witch (Hallmark)

There's a focus on couples on the next Witch as Tom and Martha celebrate their anniversary.

Will this emphasis on love bring Stephanie and Adam closer together? We're getting vibes!

And the Merriwick cousins take a step to find the other amulet with very little time to waste as the season (and series!) winds down!

9/8c The White Lotus (HBO)

A social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, the series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise.

But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.

The show stars Murray Barlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn.

Recurring guest stars include Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, and Lukas Gage.

Monday, July 12

Jack Irish (Acorn TV)

Guy Pearce is ex-lawyer turned PI in this acclaimed noir series rolling out its final season.

Aided by journalist-and sometimes girlfriend-Linda Hillier (Marta Dusseldorp, A Place to Call Home, Janet King), Jack takes on cases that plunge him into Melbourne's criminal underbelly.

Series so often don't get to go out on their terms, but this one does it right.

Tuesday, July 12

Superman & Lois (The CW)

With Clark officially on Team Morgan, Lois turns to John Henry Irons for assistance, and things take a surprising turn.

John Diggle also arrives in Smallville with the aim of changing everything about the town.

Who sent him?

Wednesday, July 14

Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix)

Sam was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet, an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for.

Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes.

She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl - Emily.

With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians. These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.

Thursday, July 15

Dr. Death (Peacock)

Based on Wondery’s hit podcast, DR. DEATH is inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a rising star in the Dallas medical community.

Young, charismatic, and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead.

As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby, as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart, set out to stop him.

Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

Gossip Girl is back, but not how we remember it.

With the teachers wanting to get back at the rich kids, they find themselves facing an uphill battle to get worthy content.

Meanwhile, Julien and Zoya are very much against one another, but they need to find a way to stop letting Gossip Girl get to them.

Friday, July 16

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

This magical, musical, sensational series kicks off with a double-decker, super-sized premiere where we meet Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key), a couple whose initial romantic whirlwind has fizzled somewhat.

Off they go on a couples’ retreat and BOOM! they literally find themselves in a whole, new world filled with colorful characters (played by outstanding talents like Alan Cumming, Kristen Chenowyth, Dove Cameron, Fred Armisen, and Aaron Tveit)

Come along for this spectacular reprieve from the “real world” and explore the little town that always strives for peace and happiness. And a standing ovation, of course.

