9-1-1 Salaries Revealed Ahead of Season 5: Angela Bassett Scores Huge Raise!

9-1-1 is one of the most popular television shows.

It makes sense then that the stars would want to negotiate new contracts to ensure they are paid what they deserve.

According to Deadline, Oscar nominee Angela Bassett led the discussions about a salary increase ahead of 9-1-1 Season 5.

The star, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, is now reportedly making over $450,000 per episode.

The rate is among the top salaries of network television stars.

We've seen astronomical salaries for streaming series in recent years, such as Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, each netting $1 million per episode of The Morning Show and Kerry Washington securing $1.1 million per episode of Little Fires Everywhere.

But broadcast TV ratings are slipping, so it's becoming more difficult by the year to be on the same level as streaming.

As for Bassett's co-stars, they are also getting increases.

Peter Krause is set to make around $300,000 per episode, which is a bump of around 25%.

Deadline did not share Jennifer Love Hewitt's salary, but the outlet notes that the star is the third billed on the cast.

Aisha Hinds, Rockmond Dunbar, Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark, and Ryan Guzman are all reportedly getting a 25 percent raise, making nearly $80,000 an episode next season.

They are projected to go up to $100,000 per episode for the likely 9-1-1 Season 6.

The franchise remains a huge hit for FOX, so it's hard to imagine it not getting an order for multiple seasons at this stage.

The series also birthed a successful spinoff in 9-1-1: Lone Star, which will arrive for its third season at midseason.

FOX recently confirmed 9-1-1 Season 5 would premiere Monday, September 20.

The season will begin with a blackout across Los Angeles, pushing the first responders to the limit as they try to do their jobs without power and light.

