American Horror Stories Finale: Which Murder House Stars Are Returning?

American Horror Stories kicked off at the Murder House...

And it will also end there.

Ryan Murphy confirmed the cast for American Horror Stories Season 1 Episode 7 -- the season finale -- on Tuesday, and this trip to the Murder House will include some familiar faces.

Dylan McDermott and Jamie Brewer are reprising their roles as Dr. Ben Harmon and Adelaide “Addie” Langdon, respectively.

This marks the first time Brewer has played the character since the freshman season.

McDermott played Ben back in an episode of AHS: Apocalypse in 2018, but still, it's nice to know some of these characters are coming back.

Part of the issue with the first two episodes of the series was that none of the Murder House ghosts made an appearance, rendering the episodes to be a bit too farfetched.

Reprising their roles from earlier in the season are Merrin Dungey as Dr. Andi Grant, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Paris Jackson as Maya, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Selena Sloan as Erin, and Valerie Loo as Nicole.

Noah Cyrus will make her AHS debut as Connie, alongside Mercedes Mason as Michelle, Nicolas Bechtel as Rory, Adam Hagenbuch as Dylan, and Tom Lenk as Tim the Agent.

"A couple dares to spend a night in one of the most infamous haunted houses," reads the logline.

American Horror Stories launched as the most-watched FX on Hulu bow, and the series landed a renewal last week.

American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series featuring a different horror story in each episode.

American Horror Stories is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto. American Horror Stories is produced by 20th Television.

FX has a summer of Horror planned, with the return of American Horror Story next week, which will bring back franchise favorites for a milestone season.

