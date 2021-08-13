American Horror Story Double Feature Trailer: Fan-Favorites Return With Vilainous New Roles!

American Horror Story Double Feature premieres in a little over a week with a double-episode premiere.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait until August 25 to lay eyes on the theme of the first half of the season.

FX on Friday unveiled the full-length trailer for the "Red Tide," the first of two horror stories set to comprise Double Feature.

One thing that's immediately clear from the trailer is that the casting is on point.

We have so many returning faces, including

Sarah Paulson, Evan Peter,s Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Macaulay Culkin, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Denis O'Hare, Matt Bomer, Chad Michaels, Spencer Novich, and V Nixie.

As previously reported, the first half of the season will tell a complete story before branching off into a new one in the second half of the season.

"A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter," reads the logline for the premiere.

"Once they're settled in, the town's true residents begin to make themselves known," it concludes.

As for the second episode, airing right after the first:

"A quick fix for Harry's writer's block has unexpected side effects," it reads.

"Two eccentric locals offer Harry a helping hand."

Intriguing, right?

It's been a long road to the screen for the latest chapter, after having been postponed from 2020.

The pandemic made filming impossible when it was initially set to go into production.

Based on the first trailer, it looks like the wait will be worth it, but it's always impossible to tell with this series.

We'll need to tune in to find out!

The second part of the season is titled "Death Valley," and the confirmed cast so far includes Neal McDonough, John Carroll Lynch, and Sarah Paulson.

Yes, that means we'll have Sarah Paulson for the whole season!

Cool, right?

Check out the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Remember you can watch American Horror Story online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.