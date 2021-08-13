American Horror Story Double Feature Trailer: Fan-Favorites Return With Vilainous New Roles!

at .

American Horror Story Double Feature premieres in a little over a week with a double-episode premiere.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait until August 25 to lay eyes on the theme of the first half of the season.

FX on Friday unveiled the full-length trailer for the "Red Tide," the first of two horror stories set to comprise Double Feature.

Evan Peters on American Horror Story: Double Feature

One thing that's immediately clear from the trailer is that the casting is on point.

We have so many returning faces, including

Sarah Paulson, Evan Peter,s Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Macaulay Culkin, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Denis O'Hare, Matt Bomer, Chad Michaels, Spencer Novich, and V Nixie.

American Horror Story: Double Feature Poster

As previously reported, the first half of the season will tell a complete story before branching off into a new one in the second half of the season.

"A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter," reads the logline for the premiere.

"Once they're settled in, the town's true residents begin to make themselves known," it concludes.

As for the second episode, airing right after the first:

American Horror Story Season 10 Poster

"A quick fix for Harry's writer's block has unexpected side effects," it reads. 

"Two eccentric locals offer Harry a helping hand."

Intriguing, right?

It's been a long road to the screen for the latest chapter, after having been postponed from 2020.

Sarah Paulson Attends 2017 Tony Awards

The pandemic made filming impossible when it was initially set to go into production.

Based on the first trailer, it looks like the wait will be worth it, but it's always impossible to tell with this series.

We'll need to tune in to find out!

The second part of the season is titled "Death Valley," and the confirmed cast so far includes Neal McDonough, John Carroll Lynch, and Sarah Paulson.

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Yes, that means we'll have Sarah Paulson for the whole season!

Cool, right?

Check out the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Remember you can watch American Horror Story online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

American Horror Story Quotes

You were wrong. There was something more dangerous in this world than a humiliated man. A nasty woman.

Ally

There's not going to be a swimming pool, you stupid slut.

Constance

American Horror Story

American Horror Story Photos

Evan Peters on American Horror Story: Double Feature
Finn Witrock Returns - American Horror Story
American Horror Story: Double Feature Poster
American Horror Story Season 10 Title Card
American Horror Stories Poster - American Horror Story
American Horror Story Season 10 Poster

American Horror Story Videos

American Horror Story: 1984 Trailer Teases a Deadly Summer Camp
American Horror Story: 1984 Trailer Teases a Deadly Summer Camp
American Horror Story Promo: The Death of a Supreme?
American Horror Story Promo: The Death of a Supreme?
American Horror Story Promo: Meet Michael's New Allies!
American Horror Story Promo: Meet Michael's New Allies!
  1. Shows
  2. American Horror Story
  3. American Horror Story Double Feature Trailer: Fan-Favorites Return With Vilainous New Roles!