American Horror Story Spoilers: Everything We Know About Double Feature!

American Horror Story finally makes its return to FX this week with Double Feature.

As the tenth season of the iconic franchise, all eyes are on the series to see if it can keep up the pace following the decent American Horror Story: 1984.

Below, we've rounded up everything we know about American Horror Story: Double Feature.

What will American Horror Story: Double Feature be about?

In a first for the franchise, Double Feature will be comprised of two stories.

The first half is titled "Red Tide" and will comprise six episodes.

"A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they're settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known."

Part two is titled "Death Valley" and is set to be a story by the sand and comprise four episodes.

How many episodes wIll American Horror Story: Double Feature have?

The season will comprise 10 episodes, and the following episode titles have already been revealed:

- Episode 1: "Cape Fear"

Logline:

A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they're settled in, the town's true residents begin to make themselves known.

- Episode 2: "Pale"

Logline:

A quick fix for Harry's writer's block has unexpected side effects. Two eccentric locals offer Harry a helping hand.

- Episode 3: "Thirst"

Logline:

Harry's newfound talent brings an unexpected visitor to town. Alma decides to take matters into her own hands.

- Episode 4: "Blood Buffet"

Logline:

The dark history of Provincetown and its residents are brought to light.

- Episode 5: "Gaslight"

- Episode 6: "Winter Kills"

- Episode 7: "Take Me To Your Leader"

American Horror Story Season 10 cast: who's in?

- Sarah Paulson will play Tuberculosis Karen

- Evan Peters will play Austin Sommers

- Lily Rabe will play Doris Gardner

- Finn Wittrock will play Harry Gardner

- Frances Conroy will play Belle Noir

- Billie Lourd will play Lark

- Leslie Grossman will play Ursula

- Adina Porter will play Chief Burleson

- Angelica Ross will play The Chemist

- Macaulay Culkin will play Mickey

- Ryan Kiera Armstrong will play Alma Gardner

- Denis O'Hare will play Holden

Several other stars are rumored to be a part of the cast, likely in undisclosed roles to keep fans in suspense until their episodes air.

Will American Horror Story Season 10 be the final season?

Reaching 10 seasons is a huge milestone, but there's no end in sight for the beloved drama series.

The series has been renewed through Season 13 and could continue for as long as the creative forces behind it have compelling ideas.

Still, with 13 being an unlucky number, we can bet the series will hone in on that when it gets to that point.

Where is American Horror Story: Double Feature set?

Provincetown, Massachusets is the setting for the first six episodes of the season.

We know the final four episodes will be set "by the sand," according to Ryan Murphy, but a specific location has not been announced.

The good news is that the show is going for a much darker tone than before if these photos are to be believed, which can only mean good things.

The series works best when it embraces the darkness.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and it's great.

FX officially dropped the trailer a few weeks ahead of launch, and it gave us our first taste of the eery new setting.

There are many words about how great things come at a cost, and this could harken back to our lead character, who is struggling with writer's block.

Is it possible he will accept something to help his cause and will have to pay something huge in the aftermath?

Check out the trailer below.

A trio of audio dramas have been released!

FX dropped a trio of audio dramas that gave fans their first taste of the season leading up to the premiere.

Split into three chapters, the three-to-eight-minute pieces follow an original character, Rose Flynn, as she hosts a nightly radio program from the fictional Provincetown public station KPCD 666.

Each "chapter" will feature clues, locations, and a few surprises from the first part of AHS: Double Feature. The programs will be available on American Horror Story's official channels on the social media channels for the show.

Will AHS Season 10 be connected to previous seasons?

The series has been known to have connective tissue between seasons, with many easter eggs.

Nothing has officially been confirmed, but many believe it will have some connections to American Horror Story: Asylum.

Alas, we'll need to tune in to find out!

When does it premiere?

American Horror Story: Double Feature launches August 25 on FX at 10/9c.

Two episodes will be available on premiere night.

One new episode will every week thereafter.

