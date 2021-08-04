Bridgerton: Good News as Production Resumes on Netflix Drama

After multiple COVID-19 related shutdowns, Bridgerton Season 2 is back in production.

The news, first reported by Variety, comes two weeks after production was halted for the second time in a few days.

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen dished the news to the outlet.

"We are back underway. We had to delay because of COVID, but we're back in it. Right now I'm in post [production], editing our first couple episodes, which are looking great," he said.

It's good to know a bunch of episodes are already in the can, but there's no telling when the series might return now.

The delays will probably have caused some problems for any unofficially announced premiere dates. It's likely Netflix wanted this to launch in December, much like the first season.

While much is still up in the air, Van Dusen recently revealed to Deadline that fans are not "going to be ready" for what's on tap.

"It's everything people love so much about the first season but more," he said.

The series will not feature Rege-Jean Page after the actor opted to depart at the end of his one-year deal.

But don't expect his character to be a distant memory. Phoebe Dynevor told The Wrap earlier this year that he will be referred to.

"I think he'll definitely be referred to a lot," the actress told The Wrap. "I think we'll see the baby. And we'll just focus more on [Daphne's] relationship with the Bridgerton Family."

Netflix declared Bridgerton to be a success story by saying it was watched by a record 82 million Netflix households worldwide and towered above the streamer's other offerings.

It also scooped up nominations for 12 Emmy Awards earlier this year, proving that the series is breaking through for the streamer in a way that many shows do not.

As previously reported, Bridgerton Season 2 will focus on Anthony Bridgerton's search for love.

The new season will feature new cast members Simone Ashley (Sex Education), Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Calam Lynch (Dunkirk, Derry Girls), Rupert Young (The White Queen), and Rupert Evans.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.