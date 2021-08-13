Burden of Truth Season 4 Episode 3 Review: From Out the Gloomy Rack

Everyone's expectations of Joanna were shattered, and relationships were tested when she was arrested, and her legal team fought to prove her innocence.

It took over 10 minutes on Burden of Truth Season 4 Episode 3 before anyone even learned why Joanna was arrested.

That made her react in her infamous Joanna style, where she became aggressive and argumentative.

Joanna always took pride in her legal career, so she became angry when Officer Cassidy questioned her but never told her the crime.

I am not here by my own volition. I was sitting in my house with my family of my own volition. I am sitting here now because you raided my house in the middle of the night and ripped me away from my 5-month-old daughter. Joanna Permalink: I am not here by my own volition. I was sitting in my house with my family of my own...

I'm not a lawyer, but that felt like harassment to me. Joanna seemed more on edge than usual. Both Billy and Joanna must have been desperate since they called one of their sworn enemies for help.

When Luna showed at the police station, I was so happy. It's the first time the sisters have interacted this season. In my review of Burden of Truth Season 4 Episode 2, I mentioned that Luna was isolated. Joanna is too and needs the support of more people than just Billy.

Luna vocalized that she would help her sister just like Joanna defended her in Season 2.

I knew you wouldn't leave me in here, so I hope you know I'm not going to leave you in here either. Luna Permalink: I knew you wouldn't leave me in here, so I hope you know I'm not going to leave you in here...

Soon, we saw that Luna brought Nevin Page with her to represent Joanna, and he learned that Joanna was facing security fraud charges with up to 14 years in prison. Watching Joanna and Nevin Page work together was the highlight of the episode.

In Burden of Truth Season 3, they hated each other. Now, Joanna realized Nevin does whatever he has to win a case. He's very similar to herself, and they almost formed a grudging respect towards each other.

He actually went to bat for her at her bail hearing, saying how unjust it was that Joanna was ripped away from her five-month-old daughter and that she was never given a reason for the arrest.

Joanna was so frazzled that she almost made things worse by lecturing the judge, but Luna and Nevin saved the day.

When Joanna realized that Elise was behind this charge, she went so revenge-driven that Billy became concerned. Joanna felt that Elise was taking everything she loved away from her, so she was determined to do the same thing.

In Joanna's eyes, if the court is going to take her away from her baby girl, then Elise shouldn't get a chance to be a mother.

She's out to find evidence that will wreck Elise's chances of adopting a baby, no matter the consequences.

It was telling that both Billy and Nevin tried to stop Joanna from making a huge mistake.

I'm not going down without a fight. If you aren't willing to do what it takes, then stay out of my way. Joanna Permalink: I'm not going down without a fight. If you aren't willing to do what it takes, then stay out...

Besides her revenge, Burden of Truth Season 4 Episode 3, "From Out the Gloomy Rack." also explored postpartum anxiety. It's different than depression, but Joanna has been even more of a perfectionist since having Cassidy.

She literally falls apart upon realizing they will have to rename their daughter yet again since she can't share the same name as the arresting officer. It bothers Joanna that she can't commit to something as important as naming her baby.

We saw how badly she wanted to win this case because practicing law is something she excels at, and she doesn't want anyone to take that away from her. Billy worried that Elise would win by stooping to Elise's level, and Joanna would revert to her old form.

He promised to support her, and they would fight together.

If you want to fight, let's fight. God knows you're good at it. But I need you to know you're more than that. Billy Permalink: If you want to fight, let's fight. God knows you're good at it. But I need you to know you're...

We also saw Luna's perspective of Joanna change. It's obvious that Luna has always idolized her older sister, especially since she got her off on that murder charge in Season 2.

Luna repeatedly said the primary reason she was working for Nevin was to defend Joanna since Joanna influenced who she became.

Joanna's my sister. She's the reason I am who I am. Luna Permalink: Joanna's my sister. She's the reason I am who I am.

Poor Luna was devastated after all their hard work when the truth came out.

It appeared Joanna had signed a brief, meaning she had known about the security fraud. What will this do to the sisters' relationship?

Owen also made strides with Kip on Burden of Truth Season 4 Episode 3. Has Owen even discussed it with Diane before fostering a teen boy? I think Kip needs guidance, but it seemed like a joint married couple decision.

Owen seemed in his element as a dad. He clearly wanted to reach Kip and for Kip to trust him, but Kip is still grieving his dad.

It's obvious Kip hasn't had a real paternal figure in his life for a while since Kip needs money to buy back his dad's watch that his "uncle" is holding ramson.

It's the only thing Kip has of his dad still. Who does that to a teenager?

Owen confronted Kip's uncle and made it clear that he would never see him again by handing him a wad of cash.

It almost seemed like he was buying the watch and the kid, but it's probably the first time Kip has felt safe in a long time.

I want to be clear about what I'm buying. You'll never see Kip again. This is your goodbye. Owen Permalink: I want to be clear about what I'm buying. You'll never see Kip again. This is your goodbye.

Do you think Diane will be all right fostering a teen? Did Joanna really sign that brief, or was she set up again? How will this affect her case and her relationship with Luna?

