Burden of Truth Season 4 Episode 5 Review: Spirits in the Material World

Joanna and Billy are at odds! Their beliefs are so different.

Joanna went to therapy in Burden of Truth Season 4 Episode 5. It was obvious she didn't want to be there.

During a single session, we learned more about the state of Billy and Joanna's relationship and their opposing viewpoints on parenting and families.

As someone who has worked in psychology and social work before, I found Joanna's responses very telling. There isn't an easy fix for post-partum anxiety. There is no magic happy pill.

When Joanna was asked about her family, she didn't even mention Luna. She mentioned every issue she had with her parents, but she did not mention her half-sister and their fight. Does Joanna really feel that alone and unsupported?

Billy doesn't talk much about his family, either, except how much he loved his mom. Joanna takes that as an insult since he told the therapist that Joanna went back to work right away.

Joanna felt betrayed, while Billy was confused and concerned. They're disconnected, yet Joanna thought they needed to focus on the case instead.

Joanna: We can’t afford to just sit around and talk.

Billy: We can't afford not to

I'm really growing bored with the mining storyline, and we're only halfway through the season. Every week, Joanna and Billy find some new evidence and then hit a setback that only depresses them further and makes Joanna's anxiety worse.

Finding out the adjunction had been overturned only fueled Joanna to prove that Farrell Jackson was the Oro North driver to run Helen off the road. He almost confessed that the truck company was behind it, but sure enough, Elise blocked that.

As Joanna and Billy searched for new evidence, they realized they made a great legal team and pushed each other, but their personal and parenting values differed greatly. Joanna hated not being able to bond with her baby or breastfeed her.

She hated that everyone, including Billy, judged her for not being the perfect mom that just stays home, and she finally admitted she needed help with the baby.

While Joanna never mentioned her sister, Luna had to stop everyone from inquiring about her fight with Joanna. Both Taylor and Stevie wanted them to make up. Stevie wanted to meet Joanna and was enchanted by the small town of Millwood.

Stevie: This place is adorable.

Luna: Adorable is a word that never came to mind. Don't be sucked in by small-town Main street.

I loved seeing Luna, Stevie, and Taylor work together. I would love it if they all moved in together into Taylor's new place. Taylor and Luna are best friends and understand each other, and the three of them could work together to save women like Dee.

Dee has been running for so long that she doesn't feel comfortable with many people.

It's telling that she ended up at Taylor's new place, even if she was scared for herself and them.

No one has talked to me like a person in a while, so it kind of freaked me out. Dee Permalink: No one has talked to me like a person in a while, so it kind of freaked me out.

Permalink: No one has talked to me like a person in a while, so it kind of freaked me out.

Both Taylor and Luna have complicated pasts that they shared with Dee to show her she's not alone. Luna had such a hard opening that this was the first time Stevie heard the story about Luna's mom being a kept woman or what an awful jerk her dad was.

It's because of Luna's past why she is so motivated to help Dee. She understands needing a fresh part. From Stevie's reaction, I think part of her suspects they are never getting back to their office.

Luna is very much like Taylor and Joanna and has a bleeding heart for victims that need help.

Will she pull Stevie in, too, and will all the women work together to save the trafficking survivors?

Luckily, Joanna joined the fight, too, and finally received some good news.

Like many big sisters, she arrived at Luna's with a pizza peace offering hoping Luna would forgive her.

At first, Luna rebuffed her efforts; then, she realized they needed her sister's expertise more than she needed to be angry. Sibling rivalry at its best.

After Joanna agreed to help, Taylor revealed how the two cases were connected. Samantha Roy was one of the girls Taylor found.

Owen found himself in a heap of trouble when his wife Diane came home early.

I'm not sure why he had not told her that Kip was staying with them. It was obvious she wouldn't kick the teen out.

However, most women would like a heads up if their husbands decided to foster a troubled teenager.

I came to surprise you, but you beat me to it. Anything big happen while I was away? Diane Permalink: I came to surprise you, but you beat me to it. Anything big happen while I was away?

Permalink: I came to surprise you, but you beat me to it. Anything big happen while I was away?

Poor Owen already had a rough day trying to get answers out Crystal and sensing corruption in Millwood.

Owen is one of the good guys. While he thought the mill was good for additional jobs, he wouldn't ignore a crime.

When the mayor wants him to ignore the Oro North hit and run, he's suspicious like Billy and Joanna were.

Owen almost felt dirty when he had to take a photo with the mining crew and the mayor.

Will he, Joanna, and Billy discover the truth before it's too late?

What did you think, TV Fanatics?

Are you tired of the mining case too?

Can Billy and Joanna's relationship be saved by the end of the final season?

