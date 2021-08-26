Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2: Grey's Anatomy, Buffy, and Glee Stars Set to Compete!

ABC is ready to spin the celebrity wheel of fortune again.

The network on Thursday announced the full list of contestants for the forthcoming second season, and there are some big names.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns with season two on its new night, Sunday, September 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, the primetime edition welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve word puzzles for a chance to win up to $1 million.

All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.

The celebrity contestants include Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Tatyana Ali, Anthony Anderson, Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Cheryl Burke (Dancing With the Stars), Brooke Burns, Lacey Chabert, Mario Cantone, Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Marcia Cross (Desperate Housewives), and Joey Fatone.

Other big names appearing include Vivica A. Fox (Empire), Jeff Garlin, Anthony Michael Hall, Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch), John Michael Higgins, Vanilla Ice, Tara Lipinski, Loni Love, Von Miller, and Michael Mizanin.

Wanya Morris, Jason Mraz, Haley Joel Osment, Donny Osmond, James Pickens Jr. (Grey's Anatomy), Caroline Rhea, Andy Richter, Amber Riley (Glee), and Tori Spelling Beverly Hills, 90210) also star.

Shawn Stockman, Curtis Stone, Jodie Sweetin, Raven-Symoné (That's So Raven), Karl-Anthony Towns, Michelle Trachtenberg (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Nia Vardalos, Johnny Weir, and Ali Wentworth round out the cast.

This is an impressive cast for the series, which launched to bumper ratings during its inaugural celebrity run, so it will be fun to see whether it can keep up the pace in the fall.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune kicks off ABC's primetime lineup on Sundays and will be followed by a new season of Supermarket Sweep.

The Rookie rounds out the night for the network with its fourth season.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment company. Wheel of Fortune is distributed by CBS Television Distribution.

ABC also announced during its turn at TCA that Steve Harvey will be hosting a primetime court show titled Judge Steve Harvey.

Your thoughts on this cast?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.