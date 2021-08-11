Chloe Bennet Exits CW's Powerpuff Girls TV Series

at .

The CW's live-action iteration of The Powerpuff Girls has hit another snag.

Chloe Bennet is out of the pilot, according to Variety.

The role of Blossom will be recast.

Chloe Bennett attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards a

Powerpuff was in development for the 2021-22 TV season on the young-skewing network, but the channel opted to retool the series post-pilot.

“Sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss,” CW Chairman & CEO Mark Pedowitz told reporters earlier this year.

“We believe in the cast completely, we believe in Diablo [Cody] and Heather [Regnier], the writers, and we believe in the auspices of [executive producer] Greg Berlanti and Warner [Bros.] Studios."

Chloe Bennet attends the HFPA and THR Golden Globe Ambassador Party

"In this case, the pilot didn’t work. But because we see enough elements in there, we’re going to give it another shot. We didn’t want to go forward with what we had.”

It's not uncommon for shows to go through various stages of development before they hit the air, and sometimes the cast that started with the project cannot stick around to wait for eons for networks to pick them up.

In this instance, scheduling conflicts are to blame, with the in-demand star moving on to other projects.

Casting for a new Blossom will get underway later this year, and another pilot should be filmed, likely for the 2022-23 TV season.

The Bride-To-Be - Schmigadoon! Season 1 Episode 3

The cast of the original pilot also includes Dove Cameron as Bubbles Utonium, Yana Perrault as Buttercup Utonium, Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, Nicholas Podany as Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr., Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum, and Tom Kenny as the narrator.

All of the above names are still expected to be with the show when it films its retooled pilot.

Fans were understandably invested in Bennet as a lead of the potential series, but now the door is open for someone else to step into the coveted role.

Chloe Bennet as Agent Daisy Johnson - Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Over to you, TV Fanatics.

Who do you want to join the series in the aftermath?

Hit the comments below.

These Shows Should Be Igniting Conversation!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

TV News

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. Tags
  2. TV News
  3. Chloe Bennet Exits CW's Powerpuff Girls TV Series