Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol Sets Peacock Premiere Date

Are you ready to solve some mysteries with a young Robert Langdon

Peacock has revealed Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol will premiere weekly on Thursdays, starting September 16.

This is a different plan for the streamer, which has typically been unspooling its original scripted series in one drop.

The premiere was revealed yesterday via a custom puzzle hidden within the New York Times, making a puzzle premiere date announcement an industry-first.

Based on Dan Brown’s international bestselling thriller The Lost Symbol, the series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

The cast includes Ashley Zukerman, Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard, and Beau Knapp.

The new series is produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie will serve as writers and executive producers for the series. Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, John Weber, and Frank Siracusa also serve as executive producers. Dan Trachtenberg executive produced and directed the pilot.

The series has had a long road to the screen after originally being in contention for an NBC pickup before moving exclusively to the streaming service.

“The team was blown away by this pilot and its enormous potential to become a big, binge-worthy hit, and our new structure enables us to move it to Peacock and give it every opportunity to make that happen,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming when it moved to Peacock.

“Our ability to pick up a great show is no longer limited by the confines of a network schedule, giving us the freedom to say ‘yes’ to shows we love and then find them the perfect home across our portfolio.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Ron and Brian again on another Langdon project,” said Dan Brown at the time.

“We’ve all wanted to make ‘The Lost Symbol’ for some time now, and I’m grateful to CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, Universal Television, and Peacock for joining forces to make this project a reality."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.