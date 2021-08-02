Days of Our Lives: Christie Clark and Austin Peck Returning for Beyond Salem Spinoff

Peacock is taking viewers beyond Salem for a new Days of Our Lives miniseries, and the project will feature some beloved cast members.

The latest additions to the five-episode spinoff are Christie Clark and Austin Peck, who will join Lisa Rinna, who has been tapped to headline the series as Billie Reed.

Clark and Peck have appeared on the series sporadically, with Clark's most recent appearance in 2019 and Peck last appearing in 2017.

Thaao Penghlis (André), Leann Hunley (Anna), Greg Rikaart (Leo), Chandler Massey (Will), and Zachary Atticus Tinker (Sonny) are also among the latest wave of names announced to take part.

They join previously announced stars Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), James Reynolds (Abe), Jackée Harry (Paulina), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Billy Flynn (Chad), Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani).

"Over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem," reads the logline.

"It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure," the logline continues, adding:

Packed with all of the romance, action, drama, and surprises that only “Days of our Lives” can deliver, fans will spend a week with their favorite Salem supercouples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way.

The series is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.

The big move to streaming for the project has understandably not gone down well with fans.

It's unclear whether NBC could ultimately air the project down the line, but for now, it's exclusive to Peacock.

Still, it will be fun to see what a five-episode limited series with some of the most beloved characters will be like.

The series is typically on the bubble for renewal or cancellation, but should this experiment pay off, it's possible we could see more spinoffs.

