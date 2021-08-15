DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 12 Review: Bored On Board Onboard

Who doesn't love a good old-fashioned murder mystery?

Unfortunately, for the Legends, the game of Beast/Slayers hit a little too close to home on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 12 when Constantine used his magic to make it real.

Even though it dug deeper into Constantine's addiction to a dark magic potion, "Bored On Board Onboard" was a fun hour of television that pulled from mystery and horror genres. It was obvious who the beast was by the end, but the journey to get there was the best part.

"Bored On Board Onboard" was reminiscent of the movie "Clue," which was fittingly based on the board game of the same name.

The episode had the characters constantly accusing each other of being the beast, and they often split up to track down ways to get out of the game or find clues. Basically, for those of us who love murder mysteries, this was right up our alleys.

The answer to the mystery itself was pretty obvious, but that is usually the case for these types of movies.

Sara: What about Group D?

Ava: Yeah, well, those are the people who it might be better that they don't know we're getting married until it's too late.

Sara: Why is Barry Allen on this list? I love Barry.

Ava: I know you do, babe. But you know that if Barry and Iris show up, there is a hundred percent chance that our special day will be blown up by a supervillain. So, Group D. Permalink: I know you do, babe. But you know that if Barry and Iris show up, there is a hundred percent...

Permalink: I know you do, babe. But you know that if Barry and Iris show up, there is a hundred percent...

And in a nod to "Clue," the Legends took on different personas for the game. As Beast/Slayers went on, Sara, Ava, Zari, Behrad, Astra, Spooner, and Constantine slowly became more and more like their assigned characters. In turn, this created more trope-like fun.

The premise of the game and the mystery itself were quite successful as a vessel for the characters' individual stories, especially Constantine's battle with his magic addiction. The beast inside him became very real.

Throughout the episode, Constantine showed classic signs of addiction, and, surprisingly, Behrad was the only one to notice his odd behavior.

Behrad is probably the last person we would ever imagine would notice the change in Constantine, but it sort of makes sense now that we have watched this episode.

Zari, as we learned, is too in love with Constantine to let herself believe that something is wrong with him. Astra and Sara are the only other two who are kind of close with Constantine. Sara has been preoccupied, and Astra is still figuring out how to act around humans.

That leaves Behrad. As Zari's brother, it's in his nature to look out for his sister. Of course, he would keep a careful eye on her new boyfriend, especially since Zari has been hurt before and Constantine hasn't had the best luck with love.

Behrad wants to make sure that his sister is being taken care of, and that's why he took note of Constantine acting like more of a jerk than he usually does.

Zari and Behrad have one of the best relationships on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and it was great to see that dynamic full-on display on this episode.

The sibling duo has been through a lot together -- death, time travel, totems, etc. The journey to get them to the Waverider is what made them so strong.

Behrad: All of this is you fault!

Constantine: Oh, there you go again, blaming the bloody magic.

Behrad: I'm not blaming the bloody magic, John. I'm blaming you for abusing it. Permalink: I'm not blaming the bloody magic, John. I'm blaming you for abusing it.

Permalink: I'm not blaming the bloody magic, John. I'm blaming you for abusing it.

Behrad felt comfortable enough to share with Zari his concerns about Constantin. In turn, Zari revealed to him that she was in love.

It's great to see such a healthy sibling relationship portrayed onscreen, and we hope that Zari can lean on her brother some more in the future. We know that she is going to need someone to turn to, thanks to Constantine's addiction.

Now that Zari has convinced her brother that she can handle Constantine herself and Behrad has jetted off to 2044, it's up to her to confront her boyfriend.

After seeing the wound in his back, she knows that he was the beast, or it was a version of himself. It's only a matter of time before she finds out what is going on.

Behrad: We need to call him out. He's the beast. If we vote to accuse him, we can end this.

Zari: I can't.

Behrad: Why not?

Zari: I love him!

Behrad: I've never heard you say that about anybody before.

Zari: Well, I've never felt it. I can be myself with him. You know, no game. no pretense. He makes me happy. Permalink: Well, I've never felt it. I can be myself with him. You know, no game. no pretense. He makes...

Permalink: Well, I've never felt it. I can be myself with him. You know, no game. no pretense. He makes...

There's no doubt that the fallout between the couple is going to hurt. Though we love them as much as the next shipper, Zari and Constantine appear to be in a doomed relationship.

It's hard to imagine a scenario where the two come out of this situation unscathed and happily in love.

We don't even know if Constantine feels the same way about Zari, but we do know that he feels strongly for her. Why else would the beast have spared her life in the kitchen?

Unfortunately, this addiction has taken over his life, and his number one priority should be himself right now. And Zari deserves to be able to put herself first, as well.

If we're honest, we just want Zari to be happy, and we know that Constantine's addiction will hurt her if her talk with Behrad was any indication.

For a show that prides itself on being weird and funny, it sure does feature a lot of painful stories, especially for both of the Zari's.

While the murder mystery game was being played, Kayla arrived on the ship and betrayed her ex-fiance and baby daddy.

It was obvious that Kayla was acting weird, but the reveal that she had been working with Bishop was quite shocking. I mean, she cut off her own tentacle in an elaborate ruse to use the Waverider to make a new body for the man!

Uh, in the interest of preserving the sanctity of this practice, I ask that you keep your pants on. Behrad Permalink: Uh, in the interest of preserving the sanctity of this practice, I ask that you keep your...

Permalink: Uh, in the interest of preserving the sanctity of this practice, I ask that you keep your...

And who would have thought that Mick being pregnant would be the key to saving his life? Have we mentioned how delightfully strange this show is?

Things are finally picking up as the show heads into its final set of episodes for DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, and we cannot wait to find out what happens next.

What did you think, DC's Legends of Tomorrow Fanatics?

Will Zari find out about Constantine's addiction? What is Bishop's plan for Sara and the Legends? How delightful was Zari as the prima donna?

And are you as sad as I am that Ava doesn't think Barry and Iris should be invited to her and Sara's wedding?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.